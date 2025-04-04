Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares 4-word message for wholesome picture with daughter

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shared a glimpse into their everyday life after welcoming their daughter Shae. The Lawrences are currently on a beach vacation celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary and on Friday morning, Marissa shared a sweet photo.
In a photo posted on her Instagram Story, Marissa showed Trevor Lawrence lying next to their daughter. The caption stated how much she loved her view each morning.
"My favorite morning view."-Marissa Lawrence wrote on the Instagram Story
Marissa Lawrence also shared a photo from the previous night of the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback playing with their daughter at their hotel. The quarterback is taking it easy this offseason after he underwent shoulder surgery to repair an injury that cut his 2024 NFL season short.
Marissa and Trevor Lawrence embarks on first family vacation
NFL players across the league are using the offseason to train, take vacations, and spend time with their families, all a rarity during their grueling schedules each season. Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa, who typically spend the offseason traveling, have a new travel companion this year, their three-month-old daughter Shae.
Just last week, Marissa celebrated their first family vacation to the mountains with an Instagram post. She applauded their infant daughter for being so great during the trip and for how much she loves getting the opportunity to travel with her.
"Our first family trip!! So proud of our girl & I love getting to show her the world 🏔️✈️🤎"-Marissa wrote in the Instagram caption
In the photos, the new family of three can be seen cuddled up together with the picturesque snowcapped mountains in the background. Marissa Lawrence even shared a glimpse at her fashion choices for the mountainous adventure, which, of course, included a fur coat to stay warm.
The high school sweethearts married in April 2021, just weeks before the quarterback was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In late June 2024, the Lawrences announced that they were expecting their first child, which they revealed a few weeks later was a baby girl.
