  Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares Jaguars QB's special daddy-daughter bond 1 day after beating 49ers by 26-21

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares Jaguars QB's special daddy-daughter bond 1 day after beating 49ers by 26-21

By Garima
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:13 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, shared a glance into their growing family a day after Trevor helped the Jaguars to a 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers in a road game on Sunday.

The couple met in fifth grade in Cartersville, Georgia, and began dating in high school in 2016. Trevor proposed in 2020, and the two were married in April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina. On January 4, they welcomed their first child, a girl named Shae Lynn. Since then, the family has been inseparable.

After Trevor returned home on Monday, Marissa shared an Instagram story showing their daughter looking towards her dad.

“Daddy is home 💕,” Marissa captioned.
@marissa_lawrence IG story
@marissa_lawrence IG story

The Lawrences had first announced they were expecting Shae on June 27, 2024, in an Instagram post. In the photos, Trevor Lawrence was casually dressed, cradling Marissa’s baby bump. Marissa held up their sonogram pictures while their two dogs, Mr. Jones and Indi, posed with them.

“A little Lawrence on the way 🤍,” Marissa captioned the post.
How did Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars do against the 49ers?

Trevor Lawrence threw for 174 yards and one touchdown in a game he described as “complete” though he added there’s still room for improvement on offense.

“Offensively obviously there’s a lot more out there that we can do,” Lawrence said. “That’s the great thing about it. We’re finding ways to win and we still feel like we can grow a lot as an offense.”
The Jaguars defense forced four turnovers, which turned into 17 points. One of the biggest plays came from rookie Parker Washington, who returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.

Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries, and his highlight moment came after a fumble recovery by Dennis Gardeck, when Etienne broke loose for a 48-yard run that set up a touchdown pass from Lawrence to tight end Hunter Long.

The 49ers tried to catch up with quarterback Brock Purdy throwing a touchdown pass to cut the deficit to five. But after Jacksonville missed a field goal, Arik Armstead strip-sacked Purdy. Foyesade Oluokun recovered the fumble, leading to Jacksonville’s fifth road win ever on the West Coast.

