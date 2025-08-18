  • home icon
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shows off custom diamond jewelry for Jaguars QB's gameday: "Can't wait to wear"

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shows off custom diamond jewelry for Jaguars QB's gameday: "Can't wait to wear"

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 18, 2025 15:57 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Getty
Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence is getting ready for the NFL season

Trevor Lawrence is looking to bounce back in the 2025 NFL campaign after injuries derailed him last season. The quarterback will head into his fifth NFL season with his third coach.

As he looks for success this year, his wife, Marissa, is getting ready for her weekly gameday looks. She reshared a photo on Instagram on Sunday from Hustle + Heart, a jewelry brand that curates customized pieces for its customers.

It created a new gold link necklace that had a football and Trevor's No. 16 jersey number charm. Marissa expressed her excitement and anticipation in receiving the piece.

"Can't wait to wear," Marissa wrote.
Marissa Lawrence will be sporting a new piece of jewelry for gameday (image credit: instagram/marissa_lawrence)
Marissa Lawrence will be sporting a new piece of jewelry for gameday

Marissa shares her gameday looks for Jacksonville Jaguars games each week on social media. This gold necklace is her newest gameday accessory for the upcoming NFL season.

Last season, Trevor played in 10 games, completing 172 of 284 pass attempts for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence's daughter Shae attended first NFL game

Trevor Lawrence has a new fan in his cheering section heading into the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child, daughter Shae, in January.

Marissa took Shae to her first football game on Aug. 10, when the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Pittsburgh Steelers for their first preseason of the year. Marissa documented the game and shared photos on Instagram.

"Showing Shae the ropes🐆💙," Marissa wrote.
The infant wore a custom Jaguars black onesie that featured Lawrence's jersey number on the back. She also had blue bows on her hair to complete the look.

Marissa matched with her daughter, wearing a black, custom tube top with Lawrence's name and jersey number across the top. She paired it with animal print pants and a custom black purse that featured a No. 16 gold charm.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

