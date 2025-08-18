Trevor Lawrence is looking to bounce back in the 2025 NFL campaign after injuries derailed him last season. The quarterback will head into his fifth NFL season with his third coach.As he looks for success this year, his wife, Marissa, is getting ready for her weekly gameday looks. She reshared a photo on Instagram on Sunday from Hustle + Heart, a jewelry brand that curates customized pieces for its customers.It created a new gold link necklace that had a football and Trevor's No. 16 jersey number charm. Marissa expressed her excitement and anticipation in receiving the piece.&quot;Can't wait to wear,&quot; Marissa wrote.Marissa Lawrence will be sporting a new piece of jewelry for gameday (image credit: instagram/marissa_lawrence)Marissa shares her gameday looks for Jacksonville Jaguars games each week on social media. This gold necklace is her newest gameday accessory for the upcoming NFL season.Last season, Trevor played in 10 games, completing 172 of 284 pass attempts for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.Marissa and Trevor Lawrence's daughter Shae attended first NFL gameTrevor Lawrence has a new fan in his cheering section heading into the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child, daughter Shae, in January.Marissa took Shae to her first football game on Aug. 10, when the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Pittsburgh Steelers for their first preseason of the year. Marissa documented the game and shared photos on Instagram.&quot;Showing Shae the ropes🐆💙,&quot; Marissa wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe infant wore a custom Jaguars black onesie that featured Lawrence's jersey number on the back. She also had blue bows on her hair to complete the look.Marissa matched with her daughter, wearing a black, custom tube top with Lawrence's name and jersey number across the top. She paired it with animal print pants and a custom black purse that featured a No. 16 gold charm.