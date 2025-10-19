  • home icon
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shows off special gameday outfit for her and daughter Shae at Jaguars vs Rams in London

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:21 GMT
Trevor Lawrence's wife showed off her gameday look. - Source: Getty

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled across the pond this week to take on the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium in London. The quarterback's wife Marissa made the trip as did their infant daughter Shae, who made her first trip to London.

On her Instagram Story, Marissa Lawrence showed off her gameday look. She first asked her 372,000 followers to vote in a poll on which color high heel boot she should wear. She then included a photo of her holding her daughter Shae and stating she went with a monochromatic look for the Week 7 matchup.

"Called an audible and went with black," Marissa wrote.
Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa and daughter Shae, showed off their gameday outfits. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)

Shae Lawrence can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt with her dad's image on the front. As for Marissa Lawrence she wore a black jacket with the Jacksonville Jaguars logo on the front. She completed the monochromatic look with black leggings and black boots.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed their time in London this weekend according to Marissa' Instagram Stories, enjoying the sights and sounds.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were 4-2 heading into the Week 7 matchup in London.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa showed off custom gameday shirts with daughter Shae

Marissa Lawrence has been showing off her gameday looks this season as her daughter Shae experiences her first NFL season. For Week 6 of the season, she shared a photo of herself and her daughter Shae 'twinning' with their matching shirts.

Marissa Lawrence and daughter Shae's white custom shirts showed they were there to support Trevor Lawrence.

"Just here for the QB 😚" Lawrence stated.
Marissa wore black shorts and knee-high black boots for the Week 6 game. As for her daughter, she wore Jaguar printed pants to complete her look.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence welcomed their daughter Shae in January and spent the offseason enjoying their time as a family of three. So far this season, their daughter has experienced her first taste of the NFL and cheering on her dad and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

