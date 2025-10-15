Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa adorns sleek black dress for 'dreamy' date night with Jaguars QB in London

Trevor Lawrence is enjoying some family time in London before playing against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend at Wembley Stadium. On Tuesday, Jaguars QB’s wife, Marissa Lawrence, gave her followers a glimpse of their romantic evening out at Rules Restaurant, one of London’s oldest dining spots.
She posted an Instagram story and dropped a short, three-word caption:
“Dreamy dinner spot,” she wrote.
In the picture, Marissa wore a sleek, dark, one-shoulder dress, a deep red or burgundy shade. She accessorized the look with a dark-colored scarf around her neck, a silver necklace featuring a small cross charm, and a metallic watch. Marissa can be seen holding a glass of red wine as she enjoys her cozy date night.
In another clip, Jaguard QB is seen smiling and raising a toast with his wife as the couple enjoys their time together. Marissa added a four-word caption that said:
“Cheers to date night!!”
Trevor wore a stylish beige jacket, paired with a dark baseball cap. Have a look:
Trevor Lawrence and Marissa explore London with 9-month-old daughter Shae
Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are exploring London with their 9-month-old daughter, Shae, ahead of the team’s upcoming game. Marissa shared a sweet picture on IG from their family outing, capturing a heartwarming mother-daughter moment.
“Exploring with my girl!!!” she wrote in her Instagram caption.
In the adorable picture, Marissa wore a long-sleeved sweater with horizontal stripes in alternating light and dark shades, with blue denim jeans. Little Shae was dressed in a cosy cream-colored sweater with a blue floral pattern.
She paired it with blue jeans and white socks, while her hair was styled in two tiny pigtails on top of her head. In another story, Trevor Lawrence was posing with his daughter on the streets of London.
“And with dada!!” the NFL star’s wife wrote in the caption.
The background gave off the perfect London vibe, a bright red British telephone booth stood right behind them, and a red double-decker bus passed by, adding that classic city touch.
