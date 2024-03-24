Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa experience 'pure joy' with a perfect late-night fireworks show 

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa are using their time in the offseason to have some fun before the NFL season resumes. A late-night fireworks show captured their hearts with its beauty. She posted a couple of videos on Instagram, showing them enjoying the bursting crackers with their friends.

Tagging two other friends from Savannah, Georgia, where the NFL power couple had reportedly gone down for a gender reveal, based on some of her other stories, she called the entire experience 'pure joy'.

You can see screenshots from the stories below.

Screenshots from Marissa Lawrence's Instagram story

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence enjoying offseason before hoping for a rebound in 2024

The 2023 NFL season ended in disappointment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They had begun the season with high expectations after going to the playoffs in 2022 and winning one game in an epic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Their fans would have hoped that after Trevor Lawrence's first professional season was wasted by Urban Meyer, the trend would have indicated an even better return last season.

Instead, the Jaguars missed out on the playoffs despite having it in their hands going into the final week of the regular season. It was a heartbreaking end to the season for the quarterback, who had shown remarkable endurance to battle back from multiple injuries.

However, right after the season ended, he took off with his wife Marissa and spent some time winding down on a beach. This was during January when the postseason was still ongoing.

It was as if he chose to spend the time with his loved one in a beautiful setting, instead of dwelling on past heartbreaks. And now he's watching beautiful fireworks in the sky with his friends.

Trevor Lawrence will hope that such escapades can freshen his mind as he looks to bounce back following last year's disappointment. He was a highly touted prospect coming into the league but the AFC South has some other promising quarterbacks too, who can overshadow him.

C.J. Stroud has become a phenomenon with the Houston Texans, while Anthony Richardson is set to be fit this season for the Indianapolis Colts. The Tennessee Titans' Will Levis will also be in his second year and could play with more composure and maturity.

The Jaguars quarterback knows that he's the senior quarterback in that division, and fans expect him to make the postseason regularly. His time now with his wife Marissa might help him focus his mind to achieve that.