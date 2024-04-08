Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa spent the past weekend in Arizona celebrating his Jacksonville Jaguars teammate Christian Kirk's big day. Marissa Lawrence shared photos of the couple from the lavish wedding.

Marissa referred to her high school sweetheart as her 'forever wedding date' in the caption of the Instagram post. Lawrence wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie and accessorized the look with black loafers and sunglasses.

"My forever wedding date celebrating the most beautiful love and people."

As for Marissa Lawrence, she went with a strapless black dress with a sweetheart neckline and a silver purse. The former college soccer player also included solo photos of herself outside of the wedding as well as with other friends in attendance.

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa look stunning at teammate's pre-wedding festivities

Before Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa attended Christian Kirk and his fiancee Ozzy's wedding, they participated in pre-wedding festivities earlier in the weekend.

Marissa shared the photos on her Instagram page while sending her well wishes to the couple and sharing her excitement for their big day.

Marissa Lawrence wore a brown, long-sleeved mini dress with a floral pattern. The sleeves then had orange fringe at the wrist and tied into a bow around the waist. She paired the look with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

As for the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, he wore an olive green colored suit but chose to keep it casual with a white t-shirt underneath along with a brown belt.

"Celebrating yalls love is so easy! @ckirk @ozzyozkan NOW LETS GET YOU MARRIED."

Before this trip, the couple traveled to South Africa earlier in the offseason, where they took a once-in-a-lifetime safari trip.

They have also spent time back home in Georgia, including a trip to the beach to relax. In just a few weeks, NFL offseason workouts will officially begin, which means the grind of the season isn't too far away.