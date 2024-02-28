Trey Adams is not someone who immediately crosses the average football fan's mind. After all, he never played a single regular-season down in the NFL with the Buffalo and retired early.

However, he is still a cult favorite among the more determined fanbase for his comments during the 2020 NFL Draft Combine. In the video below, which the official X/Twitter account of Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast rediscovered on Tuesday, the former offensive tackle is asked what he would change about himself if he had the chance.

After spending seconds of thought, Adams answers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bigger d***."

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

He and the interviewer giggled afterwards.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the video reemerged, X/Twitter was rife with humorous responses:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A brief overview of Trey Adams's career

Born and raised in Wenatchee, Washington, Trey Adams did not look far for his collegiate life and career, choosing Washington. As a freshman, he became the first rookie starter on the offensive line since 2012. By his sophomore season, he was gaining much attention, having made the All-Pac-12 first team.

But in 2017, something happened that dramatically changed the trajectory of Adams' career. Seven games in, he tore his ACL against Arizona State. At the time, he was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft; and the injury influenced his eventual decision to return to school.

Before he could return to play, he sustained a back injury and was sidelined for 11 games, not returning until November against Oregon State. However, he started the Pac-12 Championship Game, which the Huskies won 10-3 against the Utah Utes.

In 2019, Adams, once again fully healthy, had a strong performance, starting all 12 games at left tackle and making the All-Pac-12 first team yet again. But his injury history caused teams to pass up on him in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Buffalo Bills eventually signed him, alongside seven others, as an undrafted free agent in May 2020. Four months later, he was released, but re-added to the practice team. During the playoffs, he signed a reserve/future contract.

After spending the entire season on the bench, Adams announced his retirement in April 2021. His statement can be seen below.