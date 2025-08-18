Trey Hendrickson trade: NFL insider reveals Bengals' hefty asking price for All-Pro DE as teams reach out

Trey Hendrickson might not suit up for the black and orange team next season. The 2024 NFL sack leader is entering the final year of his deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and wants an extension. However, both sides are currently in a contract standoff. The Bengals are reportedly willing to entertain trade offers for the defensive end.

On Monday, NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed the franchise's asking price for Hendrickson. The teams willing to sign the 30-year-old will have to pay a pretty penny.

"Teams that have recently inquired about Bengals star Trey Hendrickson were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources," Russinni wrote on X. "The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher."

NFL insider slams Bengals for poorly handling Trey Hendrickson's contract situation

When Trey Hendrickson returned to the Bengals' training camp, there was hope that the franchise would finally offer the defensive end an extension. However, Cincinnati instead revealed that they'll entertain offers for the athlete.

This didn't sit well with NFL insider Trey Wingo, who slammed the Bengals' front office and said this is how the management fails players.

"Let’s recap: the Bengals have a generational Hall of Fame QB ￼and they’ve paid his top two targets," Wingo said. "Despite all of this, they missed the playoffs last season because their defense was all terrible. So how do they fix it? By listening to trade offers for their best defensive player unsigned defensive end Trey Hendrickson. This is how management fails its players."

With the asking price for Hendrickson out, it will be interesting to see if any teams are willing to pay that for the 2024 NFL sack leader. Hendrickson will continue to be part of trade discussions until his future is settle for good.

