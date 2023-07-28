Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold’s performance in training camp labelled as “disaster for offense’ by 49ers Insider

With Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold, the San Francisco 49ers have a deep quarterback room. Given how their season ended last year, having these many options will help Kyle Shanahan accomplish his team's objective of winning the Super Bowl.

The 49ers' training camp has begun, and concerns are already being raised about their quarterbacks. According to insider Grant Cohn, all three quarterbacks performed poorly on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Purdy isn't fully ready to play

Brock Purdy: NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Grant Cohn highlighted how all three quarterbacks struggled during their first drill together, and also revealed that Brock Purdy doesn't look ready yet. The former Iowa quarterback is coming off an UCL injury that he sustained in the NFC Championship Game last season, and was cleared to practice recently.

Here's what he said:

"It was the first day with all of the quarterbacks on the field together and frankly, it was a frequent disaster for the offense. It seemed like all of the quarterbacks lost their confidence on the field together. Trey Lance looked so good all offseason his confidence evaporated, he fumbled his first down."

"Brock Purdy came back trying to show his right arm strength, airmailed a couple of deep throws, went 2/9 in 11 on 11 team drills two for nine. That's not good, also threw a pick-six directly to Gibson, had another pass that could have been picked as well, he looked shook. Most of his completions were about four or five yards in a couple ten-yard completions."

"He looks far, far from being ready. Then we got Trey Lance, who threw more passes on a side feel than he did during actual practice because he had to go 20 minutes between reps on the field. He was 2/5 with a fumbled snap and a drop hit. Sam Darnold, 2/5. So, you think one of these quarterbacks that is going to just emerge, well, maybe all of them will shrink. That's what happened today."

Trey Lance will likely be 49ers' QB3 in 2023

Trey Lance: Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers gave away a lot of assets to draft Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie season, and the franchise had faith in him.

Last season he finally got his chance to start for the team but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Brock Purdy stepped in after both Garoppolo and Lance went down and never looked back.

He is now the starting quarterback for the 49ers, while Trey Lance is likely to be the QB3 behind Sam Darnold. It seems like the franchise doesn't trust Lance anymore, and the former North Dakota state quarterback might end be a trade candidate soon.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.