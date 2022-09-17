"Gagging to the Bears, can't complete 50 percent of his throws, making it rain at a strip club" - Colin Cowherd savagely critiques Trey Lance 

Recently, a video emerged in which San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was allegedly seen throwing money at strippers in a club. This obviously caught everyone's eye. The fact that the video went viral following the 49ers' loss against the Chicago Bears meant that Lance caught serious heat from the media.

Bobby Reagan @BarstoolReags Trey Lance truly learned from Jimmy G. Elite way to get ready for the next game Trey Lance truly learned from Jimmy G. Elite way to get ready for the next game https://t.co/D5WVrBVmkd

Colin Cowherd, who has been an avid supporter of Jimmy Garoppolo, didn't shy away from taking digs at Trey Lance after seeing the video. Here's what he said:

"Gagging to the Bears, can't complete 50 percent of his throws, making it rain at a strip club... You got to win home games, especially when you have a Super Bowl roster. It's not the end of the world, of course, nor was Jimmy Garoppolo being caught with a pornstar having dinner."

He continued:

"But y'all defended Jimmy G and what happened four days later? The 49ers brass spoke out publicly and said, 'We expect better from a franchise quarterback.' Of course, you never do. According to the story, Twitter supported Trey Lance. Of course they do. Twitter is not real life."

Cowherd recognizes that this isn't the first time a 49ers quarterback has been criticized for his actions off the field. However, Lance's performance against the Bears in the opening week wasn't great. The timing of the video has resulted in many questioning whether he is ready to lead the team.

Has Trey Lance been over-criticized?

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

There is no denying that Trey Lance has been treated to a different standard than other young quarterbacks of the same draft class. This might be because the 49ers have one of the best rosters in the league, and they gave up assets to draft Lance. However, Lance is just 22 years old, and he needs time. Not many quarterbacks in the league have been successful at this age.

Jay Moore @JayMooreNFL Trevor Lawrence, the most pro ready QB since Andrew Luck, has been getting a pass for a year and a half now. Trey Lance, the youngest QB in the league making his 3rd start is getting killed. The coverage of the NFL is a joke sometimes. Trevor Lawrence, the most pro ready QB since Andrew Luck, has been getting a pass for a year and a half now. Trey Lance, the youngest QB in the league making his 3rd start is getting killed. The coverage of the NFL is a joke sometimes.

The 49ers know that Lance is a great quarterback, and it might take him some time to figure it out. Unless something remarkable happens in the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers will stick with him.

