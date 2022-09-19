Trey Lance injury: 49ers QB could be out for entire season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury during the game against the Seattle Seahawks. On a designed run play in the first quarter, the former North Dakota State star ran up the middle before the defense closed on him and he was tackled to the ground.

The 22-year-old needed to be carted off the field as he was immediately ruled out of the game. We did not know the extent of the injury until now and it is not good. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers quarterback suffered a significant ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers’ QB Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury today that is expected to require surgery that likely will end his season, per source. 49ers’ QB Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury today that is expected to require surgery that likely will end his season, per source.

It is the worst possible news for the young quarterback as this offseason, he was given the keys to the 49ers kingdom to take over from Jimmy Garoppolo. He will now have to spend the entire year on the sidelines as he recovers.

At first glance, the tackle did not seem to show any reason as to why the quarterback was injured, but after several replays, it became evident that is was a serious injury.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW.

NRL PHYSIO @nrlphysio Significant injury for 49ers QB Trey Lance - concern for ankle fracture dislocation (foot pointing in wrong direction). Likely surgery & high chance season over. Wide recovery range of 3-6 months, quickest in NRL = 10 weeks. Hopefully avoided open fracture - risk of complications Significant injury for 49ers QB Trey Lance - concern for ankle fracture dislocation (foot pointing in wrong direction). Likely surgery & high chance season over. Wide recovery range of 3-6 months, quickest in NRL = 10 weeks. Hopefully avoided open fracture - risk of complications https://t.co/tsNGKAR9UF

Jimmy Garoppolo steers 49ers to win in Lance's absence

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

This is why teams have a good back-up quarterback. With their starting quarterback injured in the first quarter, Garoppolo stepped in and led thr 49ers to a comfortable 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

Garoppolo was good enough, completing 13 of his 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Jeffery Wilson was the 49ers best running back, rushing for 84 yards on 14 carries as he took most of the carries along with Tyrion Davis-Price (14 carries, 33 yards).

But despite the win for the San Francisco 49ers, much of the attention is with Trey Lance and his injury. It is never good when an injury happens, especially when it happens to a young player who finally got his shot.

