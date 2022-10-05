Sean Payton believes Trey Lance's injury has worked out as a blessing in disguise for the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, Jimmy Garoppolo has been under center and has been decent. Following the recent win over the Los Angeles Rams, many believe that Garoppolo is the ideal fit for this 49ers team.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to the win when Lance went down. Following a sub-par defeat against the Denver Broncos, the 49ers were able to get the better of the Rams. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He spoke about how Garoppolo is the best man to lead this 49ers team. Here's what he said:

"I like Jimmy Garoppolo... When you start looking at the players you're playing with and you start building your system around who you have, I think those guys have done a great job with that. Particularly to Jimmy Garoppolo's strengths."

He continued:

"We never want to see a guy get injured (Trey Lance) like that but I think Jimmy in that system is, what I feel like is most dangerous for opponents."

Even though the 49ers didn't get to play the season with Trey Lance, they have the perfect replacement in Jimmy Garoppolo. So far, the offense seems much better with Garoppolo under center.

Trey Lance has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo

The consensus is that Lance has a much higher ceiling than Garoppolo. He has a stronger arm and can run with the ball effectively, which is good for Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme. Lance is very young, and this was supposed to be the season where he got a real taste of the NFL. Sooner or later, his teammates would have grown accustomed to playing alongside him.

Trey Lance can do everything we saw last night from Jimmy and more. Don't start that. Jimmy is Trey's floor. Kyle just needs to call the same game for Trey.

An unfortunate injury has put a halt to his progress, and it will be interesting to see how the 49ers perform this season. What will be even more intriguing is what they will do with their quarterback situation once Lance returns next season. Will they attempt to keep Garoppolo around in case Lance struggles or gets injured, or will they let him walk? As for that, we will just have to wait and see.

