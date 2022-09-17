"He even overthrew the stripper", "Niners traded 3 first round pics for manziel 2.0" - NFL fans roast Trey Lance after alleged video of QB throwing money in strip club leaks online 

Trey Lance is a quarterback under pressure heading into Week 2. A few months ago, he was given the starting quarterback role of the San Francisco 49ers. He replaced Jimmy Garoppolo, a quarterback who has a great winning record for the franchise. It was a decision that caused a lot of debate, with many unsure if it was the right move going forward. There were serious doubts about Lance and the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears didn't help his case.

Following the loss, a video emerged in which Trey Lance was seen throwing money at strippers in a club. This wasn't a good look for a young quarterback who just lost a game.

Fans were quick to troll Lance following the emergence of the video. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the video:

Bay Area Booger @PapaBooger Trey Lance spotted handing out money to local women in an effort to protest the California Wage Gap. Inspirational to say the least Trey Lance spotted handing out money to local women in an effort to protest the California Wage Gap. Inspirational to say the least https://t.co/B45Zg707ER

َ @REALH00PER Trey Lance at a strip club vs. Kyler Murray playing video games Trey Lance at a strip club vs. Kyler Murray playing video games https://t.co/WbnYg62eAk

Alex 👨‍🍳 @SadNinersFan_ Trey Lance seeing the 49ers fanbase talk about how much dawg he has in him instead of criticizing him for the leaked video Trey Lance seeing the 49ers fanbase talk about how much dawg he has in him instead of criticizing him for the leaked video https://t.co/OMYFHlsWt4

Tom Grace 🗯 @amazingtgrace @Str8cash510 Somewhere out there, 31 other QBs are working to get better. This video is why your QB will be a bust. Maybe he and Manziel can start an Arena team together? @Str8cash510 Somewhere out there, 31 other QBs are working to get better. This video is why your QB will be a bust. Maybe he and Manziel can start an Arena team together?

Todd M @RiseTWM @Str8cash510 Kid better pick those up n save em! Looks like a bust. I see y they signed Jimmy G too n he stayed 🤣 So much to trade for this kid too. 3 1st round picks + 🤕 that stings! @49ers Veterans r gonna beat his *ss 0-1 n this! Beginning of a long season n probably end of some careers @Str8cash510 Kid better pick those up n save em! Looks like a bust. I see y they signed Jimmy G too n he stayed 🤣 So much to trade for this kid too. 3 1st round picks + 🤕 that stings! @49ers Veterans r gonna beat his *ss 0-1 n this! Beginning of a long season n probably end of some careers

hernesto_lopez @hernesto_lopez_ @Str8cash510 Only if he could throw a ball that confident @Str8cash510 Only if he could throw a ball that confident

GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk “Didn’t you just lose to the Bea-”



Trey Lance: “Didn’t you just lose to the Bea-”Trey Lance: https://t.co/pzzlo3Fnma

GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk 49ers QB room: Pornstar Jimmy and Lap Dance Lance 49ers QB room: Pornstar Jimmy and Lap Dance Lance https://t.co/hwoJ6JRCLr

Lance really needs a win under his belt from Week 2. The 49ers will be facing division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in their upcoming game.

Trey Lance needs to put on a show against the Seattle Seahawks

Trey Lance - San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

During the game (which was heavily affected by bad weather), 49ers quarterback Trey Lance went 13/28 for 164 yards and an interception against the Chicago Bears. The weather didn't help Lance, but there is an expectation that in the upcoming game against the Seahawks, conditions will be similar.

Lance needs to put on a show and silence his critics. The 49ers have a much better roster than the Seahawks, and Lance needs to show the world that he is the right man for the job.

If he is unable to lead the team to a win, Jimmy Garoppolo could replace him under center. No matter how limited Garoppolo's game was, he was able to get the job done and lead the 49ers to a good record every season.

The 49ers are currently a -9.0 points favorite against the Seahawks, and a win here would do wonders for the confidence of their young quarterback Lance. It will be interesting to see how he gets on in Week 2.

