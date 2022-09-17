"He even overthrew the stripper", "Niners traded 3 first round pics for manziel 2.0" - NFL fans roast Trey Lance after alleged video of QB throwing money in strip club leaks online 

Trey Lance is a quarterback under pressure heading into Week 2. A few months ago, he was given the starting quarterback role of the San Francisco 49ers. He replaced Jimmy Garoppolo, a quarterback who has a great winning record for the franchise. It was a decision that caused a lot of debate, with many unsure if it was the right move going forward. There were serious doubts about Lance and the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears didn't help his case.
Following the loss, a video emerged in which Trey Lance was seen throwing money at strippers in a club. This wasn't a good look for a young quarterback who just lost a game.
Fans were quick to troll Lance following the emergence of the video. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the video:
Lance really needs a win under his belt from Week 2. The 49ers will be facing division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in their upcoming game.
Trey Lance needs to put on a show against the Seattle Seahawks
During the game (which was heavily affected by bad weather), 49ers quarterback Trey Lance went 13/28 for 164 yards and an interception against the Chicago Bears. The weather didn't help Lance, but there is an expectation that in the upcoming game against the Seahawks, conditions will be similar.
Lance needs to put on a show and silence his critics. The 49ers have a much better roster than the Seahawks, and Lance needs to show the world that he is the right man for the job.
If he is unable to lead the team to a win, Jimmy Garoppolo could replace him under center. No matter how limited Garoppolo's game was, he was able to get the job done and lead the 49ers to a good record every season.
The 49ers are currently a -9.0 points favorite against the Seahawks, and a win here would do wonders for the confidence of their young quarterback Lance. It will be interesting to see how he gets on in Week 2.