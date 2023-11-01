Trey McBride or Logan Thomas: Week 9 Fantasy Projection for tight ends

Trey McBride and Logan Thomas have both had productive fantasy seasons. Furthermore, both tight ends are coming off of strong Week 8 performances that have made them intriguing Week 9 options. Take a look at which player is the better option to start this week.

Is Trey McBride a good fantasy option in Week 9?

Trey McBride is coming off of the best game of his young career in Week 8. The second-year tight end caught 10 passes for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown, finishing with 25.5 PPR points. His receptions and receiving yards both recorded career highs, while the touchdown was the second of his career, tying his previous career high.

Furthermore, once starting tight end Zach Ertz was placed on injured reserve, he was targeted 14 times, a career-high. McBridge should continue to see targets in Week 9, but quarterback Joshua Dobbs will no longer be at the helm. Before dealing Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that if Kyler Murray is not cleared to play, rookie Clayton Tune will get the start.

Meanwhile, McBride has averaged 7.2 PPR points per game this season, which ranks just 21st among all tight ends. He has been much more involved over the past three weeks, however, averaging 13.9 PPR points per game. The Cardinals will, however, face a Cleveland Browns team that has allowed the least total yards and passing yards in the NFL this season. They have also been the best in the league against opposing tight ends.

Is Logan Thomas a good fantasy option in Week 9?

Logan Thomas also had a big performance in Week 8. The former quarterback caught six passes for 44 receiving yards and one touchdown, finishing with 16.4 PPR points.

Thomas, who has been a key component of the Washington Commanders passing game, will continue to see targets in Week 9. This season, he has averaged 10.6 PPR points per game, which is tied for seventh among tight ends. Furthermore, he has consistently produced, finishing every game with at least 7.3 PPR points except one.

The Commanders will face the New England Patriots defense that has allowed the 10th fewest total yards and 17th fewest passing yards this season. New England ranks 14th in the league against opposing tight ends.

Trey McBride or Logan Thomas: Who to start in Week 9 of fantasy football?

According to the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, Logan Thomas, who is projected to finish with 9.3 PPR points, has a slight edge over Trey McBride, who is projected to finish with 8.9 PPR points. While both players are coming off of big games, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback situation for the Arizona Cardinals.

Combined with the fact that they will be facing one of the league's stingiest defenses, Thomas should be the choice for fantasy players who roster both tight ends. For those in a deeper league, McBride still represents a solid option as he should continue to receive plenty of targets.