  Trey McLaurin Trade Request: NFL insider reveals major factor holding up Commanders WR's new contract

Trey McLaurin Trade Request: NFL insider reveals major factor holding up Commanders WR's new contract

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 01, 2025 14:40 GMT
Commanders Training Camp - Source: Getty
Trey McLaurin Trade Request: NFL insider reveals major factor holding up Commanders WR's new contract

Terry McLaurin held out for four days at the start of the Washington Commanders' training camp. He returned last weekend, but he hasn't been working out with his teammates as he was placed on the PUP list because of an ankle injury.

The star wide receiver asked for a trade away from the Commanders following the inability of both parties to finalize a contract extension. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Washington's main obstacle is that the 29-year-old receiver, who turns 30 in September, is requesting upwards of $30 million annually, which the organization believes is excessive for a player his age.

McLaurin is entering the final year of the three-year extension he signed in 2022. He feels that the $18.8 million he receives annually from that contract is modest compared to the league standards for players of his quality.

The salaries of the top receivers in the NFL right now, such as CeeDee Lamb ($34 million), Justin Jefferson ($35 million), and Ja'Marr Chase ($40.3 million), support this.

Terry McLaurin has spent his whole pro career with the Commanders, and he has already stated that if the team wants to keep him, he wants to stay. But now that the team is taking so long to decide, he seems to be getting more and more frustrated.

Four potential landing spots for Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin is coming off a 2024 season that saw him amass 86 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. As one of the top receivers in the league, he will have teams lining up to take him should the Commanders decide to listen to trade offers.

These are the top potential landing spots for the star receiver:

1) New England Patriots: The Pats' offense was among the worst in the NFL last season. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye will benefit from a potential McLaurin addition, especially after the team signed Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason.

2) Cleveland Browns: The Browns' leading receiver going into the 2025 campaign is Jerry Jeudy, who has only had one season with 1,000 yards. McLaurin's arrival would automatically improve the team's receiving room.

3) Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders' wide receiver room is underwhelming, much like the Browns', and McLaurin's addition could improve it.

4) Los Angeles Chargers: After the promising year youngster Ladd McConkey had last season, Los Angeles can become one of the teams with the best passing offenses in the NFL if they trade for McLaurin.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
