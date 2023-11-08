Treylon Burks injury update: Latest on Titans WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

Treylon Burks suffered a scary injury in the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burks is currently in concussion protocol, but the injury to the wide receiver may not be as bad as initially feared. With that, what's his status for Week 10?

Treylon Burks injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burks suffered a scary injury

Treylon Burks is currently in concussion protocol after his scary injury during Thursday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver briefly lay motionless after taking a hard fall going up for a jump ball. He needed to be placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

However, an hour after the injury, Burks was able to walk around the locker room without any assistance, and according to coach Mike Vrabel, the wide receiver avoided the worst:

"He's communicated via text that he's on his way in. From what it looked like I would say that it's probably going to be as good of a prognosis as what it could've been just looking at the visual of all that. We understand what the risks are involved when Treylon sold out to make a play. I'm hopeful and we're all hopeful that we'll get him back as soon as possible."

What happened to Treylon Burks?

During the fourth quarter of the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Treylon Burks went up for a jump ball and took a hard fall on the way down.

Immediately, after the fall, Burks stayed down and the training staff rushed to him. According to Vrabel, Burks did lose consciousness but the coach says the training staff did a remarkable job with their quick response in helping the receiver.

"There was a brief loss of consciousness. That's why they reacted in the manner in which they did. It sounds like everybody did exactly what they were supposed to do based on the protocol and making sure that Treylon's well-being was looked after as quickly and correctly as possible."

When will Treylon Burks return?

With Burks in concussion protocol, it's unlikely he will be able to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 10 game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Burks will need to clear the protocol in order to practice fully and return to game action. At this time, it seems likely that he could return for the Titans' Week 11 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This season, Burks has caught eight passes for 122 yards as he has only played in three games due to a knee injury earlier in the year.