What happened to Treylon Burks? Titans WR gets carted off after scary injury vs Steelers

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks' suffered a scary injury against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. On 4th-and-4, with Tennessee trailing by four points and just over two minutes remaining on the clock, Mike Vrabel made the call to go for it. Rookie quarterback threw a deep pass to the wide receiver.

Unfortunately for the Titans fans, Treylon Burks could not catch the ball. But what followed was any NFL fans' worst nightmare. He appeared to hit his head and neck area as he went down and did not move. He was taken off by the cart after a long pause.

Positive signs for Treylon Burks

When he was being carted off, he seemed to lift his thumb and curl his toes but there was not much one could glean for that. But it was later revealed during broadcast that Treylon Burks had full feelings in his extremities and the Titans player was being attended by a neurosurgeon. It was later reported that he had been taken to a local hospital.

Treylon Burks was connecting well to Will Levis before his injury. He had two receptions but went for 23 yards with 11.5 yards per reception. The rookie quarterback targeted DeAndre Hopkins mostly, who went for 60 yards in four receptions.

One could also enjoy a pulsating end of the game after the positive news came through about Treylon Burks. The Titans got the ball back in the two-minute warning. After they could not convert for four downs, the Steelers looked as if they had won the game only for Joey Porter Jr. to give up a penalty on holding.

That gave them a fresh set of downs and Will Levis methodically led them closer to the line. He threw a pass with around twenty seconds left that was nearly picked off by Darius Rush. He tried again but was eventually picked off by Kwon Alexander that ended the game.

It was a fascinating ending with the final score being 20-16 to the Steelers over the Titans. It will be a tough loss for Tennessee to take given they were competitive throughout and led during halftime. Pittsburgh will be relieved to go 5-3 and remain in the conversation in a tough AFC North.

But all NFL fans will be happy that even though Burks is in the hospital, he is showing signs of recovering for his injury. He is not out of danger though unless confirmed by medical professionals and we, at Sportskeeda, wish him the speediest of recoveries.