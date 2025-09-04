"Tried to do a better job": Tom Brady’s Fox colleague Erin Andrews shares motivation behind getting through cancer and infertility battles

Tom Brady's Fox colleague Erin Andrews shared insight for people suffering from health-related issues before the start of the new NFL season. Fox Sports' lead NFL sideline reporter has collaborated with Aflac to launch a Check for Cancer movement.She opened up about the importance of regular health checkups and their impact in her exclusive interview with People magazine. She shared details from her personal experience and how communication has helped in her journey.&quot;When I was dealing with cancer, [and] even now when I'm dealing with my infertility, my surrogacy journey, I talk to people,&quot; Andrews said. I&quot; talk to my family [and] use them as a resource. I talk to doctors. I just think it's so important to get as much information as possible than to do it all by yourself. It's communication. It's being honest.&quot;Our last miscarriage, I tried to do a better job with being open about my feelings and my grief and so forth, whereas before, I kind of glossed over it, and I noticed that wasn't the best. It's not good for anyone. You've got to really talk it out, and that's something that works for us in our life,&quot; she added.Erin Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 and underwent two surgeries before being declared cancer-free. She has struggled with fertility and health issues, and in 2023, she welcomed a baby boy, Marc, through surrogacy.Andrews has been married to former hockey player Jarrett Stoll. They started dating in 2012 and got married in 2017.She has been working with Fox Sports since 2012 as part of its NFL broadcasting team, while Tom Brady signed a 10-year contract with the channel in 2022. He became the lead analyst in the color commentary team for NFL games last season.Tom Brady's Fox colleague Erin Andrews shares a glimpse of her offseason outingAs the new NFL season nears its start, Erin Andrews shared a glimpse of her offseason outing in an Instagram post. She shared a series of pictures with her friends and family members on August 16 with a caption:&quot;🍷🍷 to the offseason @stolly28 @charissajthompson @stevencundari.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a glimpse of her vacation with her husband, Jarrett Stoll, and fellow Fox Sports reporter Charissa Thompson and her boyfriend, Steven Cundari, co-founder of Summit House.The 2025 NFL season will start this week.