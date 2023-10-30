Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween

There was no doubt when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became the 'it' couple of the season. When they were initially spotted with each other after the Chiefs vs. Bears game, fans started shipping the two instantly.

The couple further made stylish appearances at various games and spots, which excited fans even more.

As per Twitter fans online, Trisha Paytas and her husband Moses Hacmon dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The look came to light when the pop star attended the fourth Chiefs game, which they played against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Paytas, a well-known Internet personality, and her husband did not leave any stone unturned as they perfected their costume to the 'T.' To many fans' surprise, Paytas got her hands on the sweatshirt Swift wore to the game.

Fans online absolutely loved their costume.

Travis Kelce gives fans tips for Travis-Taylor Halloween costume

The star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs recognizes the impact of his relationship with the 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer.

When asked about things fans should keep in mind while cosplaying him and Swift, Kelce said,

“Man? The mustache is slowly starting to disappear. But I tell you what, man, that stash in the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a bit. And it was that, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess just my stash? And then yeah, maybe, a bracelet or something on.”

The songwriter did not attend her rumored partner's game last Sunday, which he played against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs were unable to win against the Russell Wilson-led squad. Patrick Mahomes, who was suffering from the flu, was unable to connect with Kelce, while Wilson and Courtland Sutton showed their prowess.