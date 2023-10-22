Travis Kelce tells fans how to get Halloween costume right based on first meeting with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to be a popular choice for Halloween costumes this year.

As Halloween approaches, all the NFL fans' creative minds will also start running wild. Kelce recently talked about this at a press conference as he mentioned that he might be part of a couple's costume with Taylor Swift. When asked to share tips with fans, the star tight end of the Chiefs suggested using his famous mustache and a special bracelet.

“Man? The mustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I tell you what, man, that stash in the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit. And it was that, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess just my stash? And then yeah, maybe, a bracelet or something on,” said Kelce.

It seems like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still going strong as a couple as the holiday season approaches. People are looking forward to seeing the creative costume ideas that fans of the Chiefs will share on social media.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce thank fans for taking their podcast to number-one spot

Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, called "New Heights," is now soaring to new heights in terms of popularity. This happened after the news of Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift surfaced. Their podcast, which mainly focuses on the lives and adventures of the NFL superstar siblings, has now become the number one sports podcast.

A big part of the credit for the podcast's success goes to the Swifties, who are Taylor Swift's dedicated fanbase. They played a major role in supporting the podcast, and Travis Kelce's own following on social media has shot up by over 500,000 new followers. On top of that, his jersey sales have gone through the roof.

The Kelce brothers are truly grateful for all the love and support they've received from fans, especially the Swifties, which helped them become the top sports podcast.

"Still the number one sports podcast on Apple, Spotify, and wherever those the Swifties get their podcast at that these days. We're still killing it," Jason Kelce said on his podcast.