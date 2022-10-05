Troy Aikman claims no one cares about Jimmy Garoppolo’s plight with 49ers: “No one’s crying anyone a river as a professional athlete”

Jimmy Garoppolo has gone from being the team's savior to an exiled king and back to the throne. Since Trey Lance entered the picture, the quarterback's job has been far from safe. However, most agree that since Lance suffered a season-ending injury, Garoppolo has had as strong of a hold on the starting role as any since his successor was drafted.

However, all of that is a moot point for the average viewer. At least, that is what Troy Aikman claimed while speaking on Sportscenter. Here's how he put it:

"I agree with you that no one's crying anyone a river as a professional athlete. But the way that Jimmy Garoppolo has handled everything. Let's forget about this. But let's go back to last year when this was a guy who they had traded for."

He continued, ultimately praising the quarterback for how well he handled the situation:

"He had taken them then to the Super Bowl and the organization moved up in the draft and drafted Trey Lance and said that you're disposable and we're bringing in your replacement. And he handled that with tremendous grace."

Jimmy Garoppolo's fall and rise

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

In 2017, the 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo in as dark of a season as most can imagine. However, once he eventually got on the field, he ripped off five straight wins. After such a hot start, it seemed the quarterback was destined for even more in 2018.

In 2018 and 2020, however, the quarterback suffered season-ending injuries, sewing the seeds of doubt within the organization. However, 2019's Super Bowl appearance and a 13-3 record gave fans hope. Nevertheless, the team ultimately decided to go all-in at quarterback in 2021 when they drafted Trey Lance.

John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson “Having two weeks under his belt, I knew Jimmy would come out there and be the Jimmy that we know. Even though we missed a few, we’ve still got work to do, he did a good job today on 3rd down today as well.”



Deebo Samuel on Jimmy Garoppolo



“Having two weeks under his belt, I knew Jimmy would come out there and be the Jimmy that we know. Even though we missed a few, we’ve still got work to do, he did a good job today on 3rd down today as well.”Deebo Samuel on Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/xOBb1Cx06s

Since then, Garoppolo has been forced to look over his shoulder. Despite leading the team to the NFC championship game in 2021, the team quietly tried to move on from the quarterback throughout the offseason. Nonetheless, they ultimately decided to keep him around. Once Lance was injured, the former starter was still around to smoothly slide in.

The team is now 2-2 heading into Week 5 of the regular season. They'll be traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina to go toe-to-toe with Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers, who currently sport a 1-3 record.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself 49ers' 3 highest-graded offensive players (PFF) were exactly who you'd want the 3 highest-graded offensive players to be against the Rams:



1. Jimmy Garoppolo: 87.5

2. Deebo Samuel: 81.5

3. Colton McKivitz: 72.8 49ers' 3 highest-graded offensive players (PFF) were exactly who you'd want the 3 highest-graded offensive players to be against the Rams:1. Jimmy Garoppolo: 87.52. Deebo Samuel: 81.53. Colton McKivitz: 72.8

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Sportscenter and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes