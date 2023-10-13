Troy Aikman gets candid on Tom Brady’s $375,000,000 retirement plan

Tom Brady's retirement plan was signed even before he hung up his boots. The former NFL quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to become their lead analyst during games once he retired; his start was postponed to 2024 to allow Brady to get to grips with a normal life following two decades in the league.

Former FOX and current ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, who's also a Super Bowl-winning quarterback just like Tom Brady, gave his view on the upcoming gig for the seven-time champion. Aikman thinks that, just like on the field, Brady will be great as an analyst:

I think he'll be great. Tom’s one of those guys who has been great at everything he’s done, and he works hard at it, puts in the time, doesn’t take shortcuts. The question is, is he gonna do it? I think he has every intention of doing it. I think he’s watching this year and seeing what he can pick up. I’m sure at some point, if he hasn’t already, he’ll be in the trucks or be in the booths at some of the games, watching. Tom definitely has opinions on how he feels the game should be played, and as a quarterback, he didn’t have much patience for it. It’s the reason why he was able to have the career that he had. I think he’s gonna give an honest, unvarnished opinion and I think he’s gonna be really good.

Tom Brady is going to be an excellent analyst at FOX, according to Troy Aikman

Tom Brady had a 23-season career with many titles and accolades that made him the greatest quarterback of all time. Of course, he has won so much and has been the league's most popular player for so long that he has earned an awful lot of money through the decades.

He joins a list of players from the previous decade who are now part of NFL broadcasts, such as Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Greg Olsen. Being a former player gives him different insights on what teams should be doing in different parts of the field.

Plus, he's the greatest player of all time, so there's clearly some merit to what he sees on TV. Just like Tony Romo was a game-changer in 2017, Brady is expected to do the same once he starts his new gig.