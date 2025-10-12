  • home icon
  • Troy Aikman gives rare glimpse of daughters Alexa and Jordan while enjoying father time watching Georgia-Auburn SEC showdown

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 12, 2025 11:19 GMT
Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman and his daughters Alexa and Jordan (Image Source: Instagram/@troyaikman)

Troy Aikman shared a rare glimpse of his daughters in a picture he posted on Instagram. The Dallas Cowboys legend enjoyed the weekend watching the SEC game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers with his daughters, Jordan and Alexa.

Aikman's daughters had a good time and laughed while waiting for their food at a restaurant. In the background, a television was playing the Georgia and Auburn game. Aikman shared the Instagram story with a one-word caption:

“Sisters,” he wrote.
Jordan and Alexa paired their outfits in white for the outing with their dad.

On the field, the Bulldogs continued their strong run with a 20-10 victory, marking their fifth win of the season. Their only loss came in a tight 24-21 game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

They opened the year with a dominant 45-7 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd before defeating the Austin Peay Governors and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Auburn dropped its third consecutive game of the season.

Troy Aikman celebrates his daughter Jordan’s 24th birthday

Troy Aikman’s elder daughter, Jordan, was born in August 2001, and this year she celebrated her 24th birthday. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback celebrated his daughter’s special day and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on August 24.

He shared a picture with his daughter, and in the caption, he penned a heartfelt note for her.

"A golden birthday for my golden girl," Aikman wrote. "From the day you were born, you’ve embraced every challenge and adventure as an opportunity to grow. ... You’re smart and beautiful, but it’s your kind and caring heart that inspires and uplifts everyone who knows you. Being your dad is one of life’s greatest blessings. Happy 24th birthday Jordan."
In July, Aikman celebrated his younger daughter Alexa’s 23rd birthday and shared a sweet post. He called her “kind, smart, funny, strong, and beautiful.”

Aikman welcomed his daughters with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey. The couple was blessed with their elder daughter, Jordan Ashley, in 2001, and a year later, their second daughter, Alexa Marie Aikman, was born.

