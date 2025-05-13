Troy Aikman makes feelings known on Cowboys Super Bowl chances in 2025 after stellar draft and George Pickens trade

Longtime Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman believes that the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl in 2025. While appearing on the popular show 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday, Aikman and fellow ESPN commentator Joe Buck were asked to give their opinion as to who will win the Super Bowl this upcoming year.

Ad

The video was reposted on the social media platform X by NFL analyst Jon Machota. In the clip, Buck predicts that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will finally win the Super Bowl this year after years of playoff struggles. Meanwhile, Aikman made clear his belief that his former team would finally win their first championship since the 1995 season, when he was the starting QB of the franchise.

"Cowboys. Come on, come on. Yeah. Come on!" Aikman stated.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cowboys had a phenomenal 2025 NFL Draft and addressed various key positions of need, according to many fans and analysts alike around the game of football. Furthermore, the franchise finally added an elite WR2 option behind CeeDee Lamb when they traded for George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With an improved offensive line, a clear second receiving option behind Lamb, and the expected health of QB Dak Prescott after a season ending injury in 2024, Cowboys fans are starting to once again feel as though this may be their year to win the Super Bowl, as Aikman showed on national television this week.

Ad

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl in 2025?

Although Aikman believes this will be the case, the Cowboys still have one of the toughest path's the Super Bowl out of any team in the National Football League. Dallas plays in the NFC East division, alongside the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, the two teams that played in the NFC Championship game last year.

As a result, with four games next season featuring against those two divisional opponents, the Cowboys will need to first show that they can compete during the regular season if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs as well. The Cowboys open their 2025 campaign against the Eagles on September 4, 2025 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.