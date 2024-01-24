Longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had pretty high hopes for his former team this year.

Those came crashing down with a stunning loss in the Wildcard Round, and Aikamn was very surprised. The Cowboys are a team that many expect to be upset because it happens so often, but Aikman didn't see it coming.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said in an interview about the loss:

"Pretty shocked ... I really liked this team all year long. I thought they were really talented. I thought Green Bay could give them some problems.

"But I thought that the Cowboys would I thought that separate themselves from the second half, and it didn't happen. It was just, you know, it's the same old story."

He admitted that it's a familiar refrain for the Cowboys. During the Dak Prescott era, they've struggled to live up to expectations and even to win some games they probably should. Aikman continued:

"And I don't mean that as a criticism. It's just when I'm asked about the Cowboys as to why they have struggled, they've put together some really great regular seasons, and they just have not for whatever reasons played their best football when the games matter most. "

The former QB said that that's what good teams have to do. He said that it's "the key to winning in the postseason," leading to a Super Bowl, which the Cowboys haven't been to in some time.

What's wrong with the Dak Prescott's Cowboys?

Dak Prescott's Cowboys have struggled.

The Dak Prescott era of the Dallas Cowboys, which hasn't ended yet, is one that has been marked by an inability to win big games. Every year, they come in with genuine Super Bowl aspirations, and a strong regular season tends to bode well for that.

However, they also end up losing games in shocking fashion or losing games they could and maybe should win. The loss in the Wildcard Round at home to the Green Bay Packers is a prime example of that.

They struggle in the playoffs, which suggests a potential leadership issue. They clearly have loads of talent, but it doesn't come together in the playoffs.