Troy Aikman nearly came out of retirement a few years after he ended his career with the Dallas Cowboys. This is what the Hall of Fame quarterback told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his podcast this week. Aikman announced his retirement in 2000, after suffering several concussions while playing with the Cowboys.

However, by 2003, he had resumed his training program and was contemplating a comeback. He was in discussions with certain Miami Dolphins coaches with whom he had a relationship. The decision was made by the Dolphins' general manager. Rick Spielberg, who decided not to sign him.

"I had a chance initially and I was gonna do it quite honestly," said Troy. "I was gonna come back and the Dolphins were looking at me. Dave Wannstedt was the head coach. Norv Turner was the offensive coordinator. I had trained that offseason, prepared to come back and play. And they felt like they were a quarterback away from achieving what they wanted to do."

Troy Aikman said that it ended up being the right decision for him and the Miami Dolphins. He said while he believed he was the answer to fix their issues, it turned out the team needed more than a quarterback.

Fans on social media who were familiar with the story said this wasn't a new revelation. They also said that it was best that Troy Aikman didn't sign with the Dolphins.

Troy Aikman and Cowboys teammates show support for Deion Sanders debut at Colorado

The Dallas Cowboys team of the 1990s built a dynasty. "America's Team" featured Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, wide receiver Michael Irvin and defensive back Deion Sanders, to name a few.

Each of those players has found new career paths after their days in the National Football League. Sanders, who is best known as "Coach Prime" embarked on his first season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Ahead of his debut, Troy Aikman interviewed his former teammate for ESPN's "College Gameday."

After Sanders and Colorado defeated TCU in a hard-fought battle, he received some additional praise from Smith and Irvin.

Michael Irvin posted a video on his social media, sending his congratulations to Sanders and his team on the win.

These comments demonstrate the bond that existed between the Dallas Cowboys team of the 1990s. They were successful not only on the field but also off of it.