"A team that's pretty fortunate to be 2-0" - Troy Aikman believes lucky Giants don't have a lot to scare opponents

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season will conclude with the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night at 8:15 PM ET.

The Giants are 2-0 with victories over the Carolina Panthers and the Tennesse Titans.

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman spoke about how the Giants are lucky to be 2-0 heading into tonight's game.

Aikman spoke In a recent interview with 96.7 The Ticket, where he stated that the Giants are lucky to be 2-0.

“I’ve seen a team that’s pretty fortunate to be 2-0. Defensively, I don’t want to say they’re like the Cowboys, because I do believe the Cowboys overall are a far better team than what I’ve seen of the Giants. Offensively, they’re just struggling. I think the offensive line’s a work in progress… the whole team is, I guess, for that matter. And that’s what happens when you have the turnover that they’ve had at the head coaching position."

Aikman added that he doesn't think the Giants have much and is interested to see how tonight plays out.

“I’ll be interested to see how this game goes. Because like I said, I do feel that Dallas is a lot better in so many areas. Dallas played Tampa, a team that is expected to do a lot, Cincinnati, who just came off the Super Bowl. And they’ve been in those games with a chance to win, and here they are 1-1. I just don’t know what exactly New York has, but I don’t think it’s a lot.”

Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are two of the three undefeated teams in the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

Two of the three undefeated teams in the NFL reside in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles stand at 3-0 following their victory over the Washington Commandets on Sundat, and the Giants head into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at 2-0. The only other undefeated team in the NFL is the Miami Dolphins at 3-0.

While it's still early on in the year, the Philadelphia Eagles look like they are the favorites to win the NFC East. Through three games, they have outscored their opponents 86-50. Jalen Hurts has been playing lights out and the addition of players such as AJ Brown, James Bradberry, and Jordan Davis seems to be paying dividends for the Eagles.

The division hasn't had a team repeat as division champs since the 2000-2003 Eagles won the division three years in a row. If the Eagles win the division this year, it would keep that tradition alive.

