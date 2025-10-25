Kyle Juszczyk reacted to a fashion show of the San Francisco 49ers’ wives and girlfriends. His wife, Kristin, started a new series, &quot;Wife’d Mic’d Up,&quot; on YouTube in collaboration with George Kittle’s wife, Claire. The show features unseen glimpses of the fun they have during games throughout the season.On Friday, on the official Instagram account of the series, Kristin and Claire dropped a hilarious video of their fashion show during halftime of the Niners’ Week 7 game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile players were on their break, the WAGs in the suite held a fashion show, directed by Kyle Juszczyk’s wife. The San Francisco 49ers' fullback was surprised by the show and reacted in the comments section.&quot;Truly unreal what goes on in that suite,&quot; he wrote.Kyle Juszczyk stunned at 49ers wives and GFs' fashion show organized by his wife Kristin during game/@wifedupmicdupKristin also had a hilarious moment and entered the runway at the end. The second episode of the series features the memorable moments of their San Francisco 49ers’ last week’s outing.It was dropped on YouTube on Thursday and has so far accumulated around 43K views. The series, which started in August, has so far accumulated 9.33K subscribers on YouTube.Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, offers a glimpse of her Week 7 game day outingKyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, attended the Week 7 game of the San Francisco 49ers and offered a glimpse of the outing in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. She shared several pictures and videos and celebrated her husband’s win with a sweet caption.&quot;More weeks like this please!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin shared a kiss with her husband after the game on the sideline and shared the pictures in the first slide of the post. It was followed by a hilarious video in which she cheered for her husband to give a speech.“This week is gonna be the best game that we’ve had all season in football,” Kyle said.Kristin also shared a few more pictures with her friends and with Claire, cheering for the Niners. She wore a custom-made crop top for the outing. She created the top from a t-shirt and styled it with dark blue denim pants and paired it with pencil heels.The San Francisco 49ers have been enjoying a decent season in 2025 so far. They won the first three games, then again won in Week 5 and Week 7. This weekend, they will play against the Houston Texans.