Watch: Cowboys' Trysten Hill suspended without pay for two games for punching Raiders player

Cowboys defensive player Trysten Hill will not suit up for the Cowboys for the next two games. Hill has been suspended without pay for his involvement in an altercation after the Cowboys' game against the Raiders in which he can be seen throwing a punch at Raiders guard John Simpson and knocking off his helmet.

The incident was caught on video:

Jon Machota @jonmachota



(Video: Cowboys DT Trysten Hill taking a swing at Raiders guard John Simpson after the game last night(Video: @espn Cowboys DT Trysten Hill taking a swing at Raiders guard John Simpson after the game last night(Video: @espn) https://t.co/Zp7Z8VhrFU

The Cowboys always seem to find themselves in unnecessary situations, and this one certainly could have been avoided. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on his Twitter account a statement from the NFL regarding the incident with Hill.

Trysten Hill and the Dallas Cowboys are in freefall. Since starting the season 6-1, Dallas are now reeling, having lost three of their last four games.

On Thanksgiving, the Cowboys hosted Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. The Raiders won the shootout 36-33 thanks to an overtime field goal.

The loss came as a sucker punch for the Cowboys, and now the team has to pick themselves up and go again at New Orleans on Thursday night.

It was a messy end to a poor game from the Cowboys as they lost their second consecutive game. Derek Carr and the Raiders moved at will against Dallas, as Carr threw for over 300 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for 87 yards on 22 attempts.

DeSean Jackson and Hunter Renfrow both eclipsed 100 yards receiving in the win as the Cowboys defense could not find a way to stop the Raiders attack.

Hill will sit out the next two games for the Cowboys, making the Dallas defense even thinner. However, the impending return of Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory will provide some help. But if both are unavailable for Thursday's game against the Saints, then Dan Quinn is going to have his work cut out for him. He'll have to try and limit the scoring for the Saints offense.

After appearing to have already won the NFC East, Dallas now have three divisional matchups in their last six games to finish the regular season. The Cowboys also face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in January, so the division is far from won.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Hill incident is just the latest in a long line of indiscretions that have cost Dallas over the years. Will it cost them a game against New Orleans or even a chance at the Super Bowl? It remains to be seen.

Edited by Piyush Bisht