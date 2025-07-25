"Tua's had to babysit Tyreek Hill": Colin Cowherd questions $90,000,000 WR's role in Dolphins' long-term plans 

In March 2022, Tyreek Hill was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $120 million deal which was later restructured to a three-year, $90 million deal.But after just three seasons, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding the wide receiver's fit with the team. After finishing with an 8-9 record last season, Hill found himself embroiled in drama after his comments about leaving the Dolphins.On Thursday, Colin Cowherd shared his perspective on the WR's future with the team. On FS1's &quot;The Herd&quot;, he questioned his fit in the Dolphins' long-term plans while also highlighting how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to &quot;babysit&quot; the wide receiver.&quot;Tua, who's an adult, who's a grown-up, who's a really smart kid, sometimes it feels like he's had to sort of babysit Tyreek Hill,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;It's time for Tyreek Hill to eventually grow up...&quot;How much is a guy 75 yards down the field with a quarterback who doesn't throw a lively deep ball in the wind? How much value does it have? Like you can't build around it foundationally. In fact, I've argued this with football people.&quot;I think a great tight end is more valuable than a great receiver because tight ends block and help the run game. My take is great wide receivers are a little bit like those Christmas tree toppers. It's the first thing you look at and that they add value, but it doesn't keep the tree upright,&quot; he added.Last season, the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs. After their loss to the New York Jets, Hill emotionally talked about his dissatisfaction with the result while questioning his future with the Dolphins.Tua Tagovailoa finds it hard to trust Tyreek Hill after his 'I'm out' commentsAs the Dolphins begin training camp, Tua Tagovailoa talked about Hill's comments last season about leaving the team.During an interview with reporters on Wednesday, the quarterback highlighted that Tyreek Hill will have to work his way to once again earn the trust of his teammates:&quot;When you say something like that you don't just come back with, 'My bad.' You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself.&quot;Tyreek Hill did formally apologize following the incident, but the cracks in the team already started appearing. It could be a difficult journey for the Dolphins as they try to compete and make the postseason this year.How do you think the Miami Dolphins will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.