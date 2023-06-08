Tua Tagovailoa addresses donating $10k to diehard fan affected by family tragedy

Tua Tagovailoa got himself a lot of fans after his great performances in the 2022 season. However, last week, his fanbase suffered a major loss.

Eric Carmona, one of his biggest defendants and the creator of the famous fan account TuaNon @TheGaluminati, died unexpectedly while going to work on Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Vanessa, and his four children.

His friends, who ran the account TheGaluminati with him, set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his family to help them through this tragedy, and less than $1k of the desired $75k target was left at the time of this writing. The most important thing is that many people from Dolphins donated to the cause.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the biggest donation of the bunch, with $10k. In a press conference on Wednesday, he was asked the reasons behind the donation, and as the leader of the organization, he did not disappoint:

"You basically said he's diehard a fan about me, but out of my respect to him, you know.I mean, he basically not just covered me, but but the entire Dolphins team. So for me to have done that, you know, Tyreek was able to do the same, other guys have been able to do the same as well - to donate. But I just want his wife and his kids to know that we're praying with them, praying for them and that we're thinking, too."

TuAnon's founder will never be able to see Tagovailoa in a playoff game

Eric was a funny character on Twitter, especially in his praise for the quarterback. His life ended without the pleasure of watching Tagovailoa perform at the league's biggest stage - the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was out for the final two games of last season as well as the playoffs due to multiple concussions. His final game was against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

It seems that Tagovailoa's career should progress without any concerns in the near future. He's expected to be back for the Dolphins in 2023. The team has even picked his fifth-year option, meaning that Miami trusts him in the long term.

Tagovailoa suffered three concussions during the 2022 season, although the NFL listed two as official.

