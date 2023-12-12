"Tua Tagovailoa is Bryce Young without Tyreek Hill" - Dolphins QB grilled by fans after historic collapse vs Titans on MNF

On Monday, the dominant Miami Dolphins hosted the hapless Tennessee Titans in one half of an ABC/ESPN doubleheader. They had seemingly set the tone early when defensive tackle Zach Sieler intercepted Will Levis and returned it for a touchdown:

After Derrick Henry responded with a rushing touchdown, both teams exchanged fiend goals. But after that, the Dolphins appeared to have the game out of reach when Raheem Mostert rushed to the endzone twice in succession.

Little did they know, the Titans were not done. Levis redeemed himself with a TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins plus a two-pointer to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, then Henry rushed again for the lead.

The guests' defense sealed the comeback by sacking Tua Tagovailoa on the hosts' final drive:

Fans chose to focus on mocking the Dolphins, and more specifically their quarterback:

This makes Tennessee the first NFL team in the 21st century to win a game after being down by at least 14 in the three last minutes of regulation.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill speak after Dolphins blow 14-point fourth-quarter lead against Titans

While the Tennessee Titans will be very happy with an uplifting upset win on the road two days after the death of former tight end and “Music City Miracle” hero Frank Wycheck, the Miami Dolphins are left ruing an opportunity to go on top of the AFC standings.

The first to speak on the podium was Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver had hurt his ankle in the first quarter, leaving him in much pain, but ultimately returned in the third. However, he refused to blame the defeat on the injury, instead deferring to the enemy:

"You can't take any team lightly. Shoutout to them guys, props to them guys."

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa said both injuries and a scrappy Titans defense played a part in stifling their offense:

"They put a shell over our team, forcing us to run the ball but then when you have Tyreek and some key OL go down, it does hurt."

Head coach Mike McDaniel had his own reason for the loss - not capitalizing on opportunities in the redzone:

"We did not do a good job tonight. You can point that as the number 1 reason we didn't win the game. You call plays for them to work, and they didn't."

The Dolphins will aim to rebound in a rematch with the New York Jets next week.