“Tua Tagovailoa disrespect continues”: Fans react as NFL reveals first list of top 100 players of 2025

The NFL has started rolling out its yearly Top 100 list for 2025. In the 91st spot, the fans saw the first quarterback on the list. It was none other than Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa.

His induction video opened with former teammate Jonnu Smith. Smith was Tagovailoa's top tight end last year, but the Dolphins decided to trade him to the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 30.

Many fans did not like seeing Tagovailoa at such a low position. It is a drastic fall from his last year's induction, when he was No. 36. The fans took their displeasure to social media and reacted to seeing the Dolphins QB at No. 91. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"Hate him enough he still had the highest completion percentage and made Jonnu a Pro Bowler. Here's to a better season my man," tweeted this fan.

More fans shared their thoughts on Tua's position on the NFL Top 100 List:

"$117 mil guaranteed sitting at 91 is not a flex. This coming from a Dolphins fan since the 70s," stated this fan.

"Comments makes it so obvious that people dont know ball. Tua would be higher on this list if he wasnt injured. Elite talent, bad durability. Hopefully hes available all year this year so people see what he really does in the field," tweeted this fan.

"Smh tua is good when hes healthy. This comment section is something else. Dude gets so much unwarranted hate," wrote another viewer.

NFL analyst believes it's make-or-break time for Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to bounce back in the 2025 NFL season after missing the 2024 playoffs. The fans expect big things from Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa missed several games last season due to injuries.

Speaking on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Thursday, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero stated that Tua Tagovailoa has a major impact on the field when he's healthy, but in his absence, the Dolphins fail to produce any results.

"The tightrope surgery on his ankle, the dislocated hip, then obviously the concussions in the NFL," Pelissero said "He's doing everything he can, right? Every year, we have the stories. He's learning martial arts, ways to fall. He is going to protect himself more. He's going to get down, and then all of a sudden, the instincts kick in, and he lowers his head into somebody in the red zone on a run, and he ends up missing a couple of months."

He added:

"That's what this all boils down to, for the Miami Dolphins, is keeping Tua Tagovailoa, of how healthy he is. I do think that you can see their path forward here in terms of we're going to be able to compete, we're going to be able to get the ball to all these different playmakers here and be good enough on defense."

It will be interesting to see how far Tua Tagovailoa takes the Dolphins next season and if the team will make it to the playoffs this time around.

