Tua Tagovailoa is, by no means, a bad quarterback. With him on the roster, the Miami Dolphins have never had a losing record, and in 2022, they broke through to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

This heightened expectations of "Super Bowl contenders" in 2023, and for most of the season, they looked the part, leading the AFC East amidst scrutiny of their opponents.

But there was one particular bane that the first-time Pro Bowler and his team could not overcome: the Buffalo Bills. The defending divisional champions were a mediocre 6-6 before their bye week and had even fired their offensive coordinator. However, one of the said wins was a Week 4 48-20 rout of their closest rivals in Orchard Park.

That win proved crucial in Sunday's regular-season finale when the Bills defeated the Dolphins 21-14 for their fifth straight win post-bye week and fourth straight divisional title. The game was decided after Tagovailoa was intercepted by safety Taylor Rapp with over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins face a massive task when they visit Chiefs in Wild Card round

This was not supposed to be the ending that Tua Tagovailoa wanted.

As mentioned before, the AFC East looked to be the Miami Dolphins’ division to lose. And indeed, they let it slip in demoralizing fashion, losing their last two games.

But the tribulations do not end there, as it means facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. When the two teams met in Frankfurt, Germany in November (right before their shared bye week), it was the defending Super Bowl champions who won 21-14.

As for the roster, despite a good number of widely-covered gaffes by the wide receiver corps, the Chiefs still boast the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who can still be prolific when it matters. But more importantly, running back Isiah Pacheco has emerged as a tertiary offensive threat.

The Dolphins, however, do have their own potent offense. Tagovailoa has Tyreek Hill (who is finally making his return to Arrowhead) and Jaylen Waddle to throw to, and the ground tandem of veteran Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achane have also been dominant.