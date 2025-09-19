  • home icon
  • "He's trying to give everyone CTE": Tua Tagovailoa grilled by fans for throwing hospital ball to De'Von Achane as Dolphins RB gets crushed by Bills LB

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:16 GMT
Tua Tagovailoa fails to complete a lateral to De
Tua Tagovailoa fails to complete a lateral to De'Von Achane

Tua Tagovailoa looked his most competitive in Thursday's intradivisional game at the Buffalo Bills, but he was still not immune to the major blunder. As the final fifth of the second quarter loomed, the Miami Dolphins quarterback was facing a 2nd-and-6 at his team's 46.

He threw a lateral pass to running back De'Von Achane, only for linebacker Shaq Thompson to deliver a monstrous tackle for a six-yard loss:

And although Achane would be fine, fans still had all sorts of mockery:

"Tua is respectfully terrible," one "proclaimed".
"He's actually awful," another retched.
"Tua gonna get Achane killed," another shuddered.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 19-yard gain on the next play, bringing the team to Bills territory. The drive would eventually end with a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle.

Greg Cosell gives brutal assessment of Tua Tagovailoa

2025 could not have begun more horribly for Tua Tagovailoa. The Indianapolis Colts utterly destroyed him in Week 1, notching two interceptions and three sacks against him against one touchdown that occurred in garbage time.

He would be more competitive in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, throwing for over 300 yards and scoring two touchdowns against an interception. However, he was also sacked thrice, the last two occurring on the final drive and resulting in the decisive turnover on downs.

And Greg Cosell has an idea why. Speaking on Ross Tucker's podcast on Thursday, the NFL producer said:

“Tua is a very narrow kind of player. He doesn’t really have the arm strength to make certain throws … he hit Hill on a long ball that should have been a 74-yard touchdown, and the ball just died…”
Arm strength was something Tagovailoa admitted his peer Josh Allen was better than him at during a pre-game presser:

"With how he can just chuck a ball down the field, you know, with how far and the arm strength that he has, you know, he's supreme when it comes to that. So it's going to be fun. Get to see him, get to play him again. And we'll see."

The Dolphins would lose 21-31 on Thursday, Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns but was intercepted late in the fourth quarter.

