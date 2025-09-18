  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tua Tagovailoa's teammate echoes Dolphins QB's words on Josh Allen's dominance

Tua Tagovailoa's teammate echoes Dolphins QB's words on Josh Allen's dominance

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:58 GMT
Rasul Douglas has praised Josh Allen
Rasul Douglas has praised Josh Allen

Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas has praised Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen before the Dolphins and Bills meet on Thursday Night Football.

Ad

On Tuesday, Douglas (who used to play on the Bills) said this about their quarterback:

"They got a good quarterback, and they do things the right way over there. Being in that building, they do things the right way. They’ve got a system on how they run things, how they do things, and everybody just follows it.He’s the MVP, that’s what I remember. He’s the best quarterback in the league. He’s the MVP, so he can do it all. Run, throw, it doesn’t matter.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Douglas was with the Bills for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. During this time, Allen had cemented himself as one, if not the, best quarterbacks in the NFL. While he has never led the Bills to a Super Bowl, they have made deep playoff runs, normally falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen's brilliance at quarterback has been recognised by many, with his 2024 MVP award being a testament to his strength in this position.

Ad

As for Douglas, he has been able to see the best of Allen up close and has gained an understanding of how he plays. He would be hoping to use this knowledge tonight against him and help the struggling Miami Dolphins to a suprise victory over their AFC East opponents.

Tua Tagovalioa's comments on Josh Allen are criticised

Current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovalioa has also been complementary towards his opponent in the build up to the game. This week, Tagovalioa said the following about Allen and compared himself to the MVP.

Ad
"Dude, he's top tier. If it's not with his arm, it's with his legs — that dude can do literally anything he wants. Definitely different skillset. For me, I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field — with how far and the arm strength that he has — he's supreme when it comes to that. It's going to be fun to get to see him, to get to play him again, and we'll see."
Ad

These comments have led to Tagovalioa being critiqued online. He is essentially admitting defeat and that his is a struggling quarterback.

While some might say that many quarterback will look poor when compared to someone like Josh Allen, this is something thst one should not say when they are about to face him.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications