Tua Tagovailoa's teammate echoes Dolphins QB's words on Josh Allen's dominance

Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas has praised Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen before the Dolphins and Bills meet on Thursday Night Football.On Tuesday, Douglas (who used to play on the Bills) said this about their quarterback:&quot;They got a good quarterback, and they do things the right way over there. Being in that building, they do things the right way. They’ve got a system on how they run things, how they do things, and everybody just follows it.He’s the MVP, that’s what I remember. He’s the best quarterback in the league. He’s the MVP, so he can do it all. Run, throw, it doesn’t matter.”Douglas was with the Bills for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. During this time, Allen had cemented himself as one, if not the, best quarterbacks in the NFL. While he has never led the Bills to a Super Bowl, they have made deep playoff runs, normally falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.Allen's brilliance at quarterback has been recognised by many, with his 2024 MVP award being a testament to his strength in this position.As for Douglas, he has been able to see the best of Allen up close and has gained an understanding of how he plays. He would be hoping to use this knowledge tonight against him and help the struggling Miami Dolphins to a suprise victory over their AFC East opponents.Tua Tagovalioa's comments on Josh Allen are criticisedCurrent Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovalioa has also been complementary towards his opponent in the build up to the game. This week, Tagovalioa said the following about Allen and compared himself to the MVP.&quot;Dude, he's top tier. If it's not with his arm, it's with his legs — that dude can do literally anything he wants. Definitely different skillset. For me, I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field — with how far and the arm strength that he has — he's supreme when it comes to that. It's going to be fun to get to see him, to get to play him again, and we'll see.&quot;These comments have led to Tagovalioa being critiqued online. He is essentially admitting defeat and that his is a struggling quarterback.While some might say that many quarterback will look poor when compared to someone like Josh Allen, this is something thst one should not say when they are about to face him.