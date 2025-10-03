Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore claims herself as 'very superstitious' while opening up about gameday rituals 

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, invited her 13,000 Instagram followers to ask her a question to get to know her better. Annah Tagovailoa was asked if she had any gameday ritual or tradition that she does each week to which she responded she didn't.Annah Tagovailoa then went on to say that she tries to put her children in football pajamas ahead of gameday. She did reveal that she is quite superstitious and if something appears to be bringing success, she will continue to do so. &quot;Not necessarily any rituals! Each gameday looks a little different! I try to put the kids in football pjs the night before! I wish I could say I always remember to do this (laughing emoji) I am very superstitious if something is working during the game I keep it going!&quot; Annah answered.Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shared her superstitions. (Photo via Annah Tagovailoa's Instagram Story)Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season on Monday night with a win over the New York Jets. Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah hosted Dolphins' ladies for a special eventIn September Annah Tagovailoa hosted the ladies of the Miami Dolphins for a special girls only event. She shared a series of photos in Instagram documenting the event in which all of the ladies wore pajamas. She also shared the numerous gifts the ladies received from vendors who wanted to participate in the event. Some of the items included the perfect gameday accessories such as hats and friendship bracelets. The event gave the ladies an opportunity to bond away from the football field. &quot;Hosted the Dolphins girls and had an absolute blast! 💙🧡 So grateful for this amazing crew &amp; beyond excited for this season. Huge thanks to the incredible vendors who spoiled us with the sweetest gifts,&quot; Annah captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTua Tagovailoa and his wife Annah have kept their relationship quite private. In fact, the couple married in July 2022 before ever sharing photos of each other on social media. The news of their marriage was leaked and that is when the Miami Dolphins quarterback confirmed his marriage. The couple are parents to a son and a daughter.