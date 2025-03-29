Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shares 1-word message for tropical vacay memories with Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, shared her reaction after seeing Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke Miranda's vacation pictures.

NFL players are enjoying a much-needed rest during the offseason. Bell and Tagovailoa, two Miami Dolphins key players, vacationed on an island with their partners and kids. On Friday, Miranda shared several pictures of an island getaway on Instagram.

"Me + island time 🏝️ 🤝," Miranda wrote in the caption.

Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, reshared the post on her Instagram story with a one-word caption:

"Stunning," Tagavailoa wrote.

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Anna's Instagram story (Credits:@annahtagovailoa)

In the post, Miranda shared several pictures of herself and photos with Bell and Tagavailoa. In one of the snaps, Tagavailoa and Miranda posed in matching white dresses.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily were also on vacation with Dolphins stars and their partners. Miranda had posted a photo of all of them having fun in the water.

Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke turns heads in stunning pictures from beach vacation

On March 8, Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke Miranda, shared on Instagram a glimpse of her vacation in Miami, Florida.

She posted a stunning picture in a multicolor swimsuit while sunbathing on a cruise ship. Along with that, she also shared several other pictures of her trip, with the caption:

"Core memories 💓💞💖," Miranda captioned.

Bell and Miranda were engaged last month, and the couple announced the big news by sharing a joint post on Instagram. The Miami linebacker proposed to his girlfriend at the beachside in a beautiful location decorated with red roses, with a big red heart made of flowers in the center. Inside the heart was a text that read:

"Will you marry me?"

Miranda posted a rare glimpse of her engagement ring by sharing a video.

"Today, tomorrow & everyday after that- here’s to a lifetime 💍" she wrote.

Miranda has been active on Instagram and boasts over 25,000 followers on the platform.

