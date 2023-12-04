Tush push ban debate: Caleb Williams comes down hard on Roger Goodell’s decision

Roger Goodell wants to ban the "Tush Push" play, and presumptive number one pick Caleb Williams had his say on the matter. Based on a social media post from the USC star, he called the league's reported decision "soft."

The Tush Push has taken the league by storm. It's an effective and highly successful version of the quarterback sneak, which features the quarterback falling into his linemen as players push from behind. It works very frequently and has been so successful that the league is considering banning it.

The Philadelphia Eagles run this play to near perfection. If they need one or even two yards on a play, they can count on this play to get them the necessary yardage. Their success with it is a reason for Goodell wanting to ban it, despite what Williams and others say about it.

Caleb Williams isn't the only player speaking on the Tush Push. Several Eagles' linemen are upset with the idea that it could be banned. Travis Kelce echoed that sentiment to his brother on their "New Heights" podcast as well. Other teams have tried it with middling success, but it is likely that they don't want it banned, either.

On the other side of the issue, Tom Brady issued Jalen Hurts a warning. It's a highly successful play and it's also a very dangerous and physical play. It can lead to injuries if one isn't careful.

What is the Eagles' tush push success rate so far?

The Eagles' success with the Tush Push is the biggest reason it is considered up for a ban. It's a nearly unstoppable play that doesn't have a sound defensive tactic to stop it.

The Eagles' Tush Push in action

For context, the Eagles have been running this play since the start of the 2022 season. Prior to their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they had an improbable 93.5% success rate.

They ran the play twice on one drive, leading to a one-yard gain and a one-yard touchdown run. They ran it again later with Marcus Mariota and successfully gained one yard, so that success rate has gone up.