Why is the Tush Push controversial? Eagles’ move under scrutiny by Roger Goodell

The "Tush Push" is one of the Philadelphia Eagles' most feared moves, and it has gotten a lot of flak around league circles. However, the Eagles' patented short-yardage move has a high-profile detractor.

That opponent is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic states that Goodell wants to "permanently" ban the Eagles' "Tush Push" play.

The "Tush Push" entails quarterback Jalen Hurts lining up behind future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce with two players behind him before snapping the football and falling forward. The two players mentioned above shove him into the end zone. This move has proven almost unstoppable, and teams around the league have called for it to be banned as soon as possible.

Even though the "Tush Push" has been technically legal since 2005, when the NFL removed a stipulation in the rule book that prevented offensive players from pushing their teammates forward to score extra yards.

For Roger Goodell to ban the move, the commissioner will need to present the request before a committee. The play will then be voted on by the competition committee and passed for the owners to vote on it. Any rule change needs the approval of at least 24 of the league's 32 owners. Only then could the move be scrubbed out of the offensive itinerary of the National Football League.

Eagles' "Tush Push" play success rate

According to Fox Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles have had a 93.5% success rate when running the "Tush Push" since the start of the 2022 season. Furthermore, franchise QB Jalen Hurts has had four 1-yard rushing TDs in five matchups since Oct. 18.

It is important to note that other franchises in the NFL have attempted their iterations of the "Tush Push" over the years. Yet, Philadelphia has achieved the most success with its patented play. The Eagles are an NFC powerhouse, and they have a host of popular players involved in the move, like Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts.

How have the Philadelphia Eagles performed in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been extraordinary in the 2023 regular season. Jalen Hurts and Co. have amassed a 10-1 record heading into Week 13 and possess the best record in the NFL.

The Eagles have beaten a host of postseason hopefuls, such as the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Their only loss came against the New York Jets when they were stunned away from home in Week 6. Since the 20-14 loss, they've been flawless despite having one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

The Eagles' successes can be traced to awesome coaching from Nick Sirianni, great quarterback play from Jalen Hurts and a phenomenal defense highlighted by numerous turnovers generated. The Eagles are well on track to make it back to the Super Bowl this season, and at this rate, they're odds favorites to win it all.