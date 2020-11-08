Just two weeks after Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf shocked NFL twitter by chasing down and stopping a pick six, Metcalf was back at it, this time before the game even started.

Rocking a cropped and sleeveless Seahawks sweater, Metcalf bounded around the Buffalo Bills turf in preparation for Seattle's Week 9 game against the AFC East leaders — and twitter duly took note.

In one particular play, Metcalf perfectly timed a jump on a ball lobbed to the back pylon of the Bills endzone, leaped into the air, and snatched the football with just one hand. The incredible display was reminiscent of some of Odell Beckham Jr.'s greatest pregame hits.

Metcalf "isn't from this planet," The Score tweeted. Check out a clip of the play below!

In seven starts in 2020, Metcalf has 680 receiving yards on 36 receptions and seven touchdowns. His seven scores are tied for second-most in the NFL. In last week's 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Metcalf caught 12 passes (on 15 targets) for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

DK Metcalf pre-game workout should be pay-per-view. pic.twitter.com/DGRzsJuqUK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 8, 2020

Metcalf helping Seahawks to playoffs, Wilson to MVP

The Metcalf-Russell Wilson connection has been a large factor in Wilson's campaign for his first NFL MVP in 2020. Wilson currently leads the league in touchdowns (26), touchdown percentage (10.2%), averages 307 passing yards per game, and has completed a career-high 71.5% of his passes. Despite rostering one of the worst passing defenses in the league, the Seahawks are 6-1 and are primed to return to the playoffs once again.

Bills secondary after seeing DK warming up... pic.twitter.com/hfTj8WZIUL — RAD DAD (@the_raddad) November 8, 2020

One Twitter user joked that the Bills' defensive backs will be running scared after seeing Metcalf's pregame warmup, but the true test will come when the game starts at 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills' All-Pro corner back Tre-Davious White will be tasked with covering Metcalf for much of Sunday's matchup. White lead the league in interceptions in 2019 and broke up 19 passes and according to The Buffalo News, the White-Metcalf battle will be "must-see TV." The Bills star CB, however, said he is approaching Sunday's game the same as every other week.

“Knowing that we have a spectacular receiver coming in," White told the Buffalo News. "It doesn't change the way that we prepare and the way that we go about our business.”