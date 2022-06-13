"She’s right; they should’ve let Shakira do it alone" - Twitter slams Jennifer Lopez for saying having to share Super Bowl halftime show was the worst idea

Pop icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered an all-time Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2020. The duo's performance was lauded by fans and the media alike, but Lopez wasn't too pleased.

In a Netflix documentary called 'Halftime,' which is scheduled to release on June 14, the American star is seen complaining about having to share the stage with Shakira. In one scene, she is seen arguing with the NFL about having to share the stage with the Columbian superstar and is quoted saying:

"This was the worst idea in the world."

While Lopez did not have a problem with Shakira, she was upset that she had to share the spotlight with another artist. In the documentary, the American pop icon's longtime manager Benny Medina is quoted as saying:

"It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

Fans troll Jennifer Lopez after her Super Bowl halftime show complaint

Fans on Twitter did not share Lopez's view that she should have been allowed to do the stage alone. One Twitter user agreed that only one artist should have performed during the halftime show and it should have been Shakira:

One fan responded that Shakira was the bigger artist and Jennifer Lopez should be grateful that the Colombian star agreed to share the spotlight with her:

Truth hurts @JosueLopezTr @Glock_Topickz SHES LUCKY SHE GOT TO PERFORM NEXT TO THE LATINA QUEEN, while the one that actually outstreamed, outsold, etc, was so chill and grateful to perform in stage with her. That’s a humble queen @Glock_Topickz SHES LUCKY SHE GOT TO PERFORM NEXT TO THE LATINA QUEEN, while the one that actually outstreamed, outsold, etc, was so chill and grateful to perform in stage with her. That’s a humble queen 👸

Another fan reiterated that sentiment and added that Shakira saved the show:

Matthew Genz @MatthewGenz @Glock_Topickz She should say thank you to Shakira as Shakira saved the show that she ruined @Glock_Topickz She should say thank you to Shakira as Shakira saved the show that she ruined

One fan wrote that Jennifer Lopez did not want to share the stage with Shakira because she knew the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker would outperform her:

scorpio scout @supershuman97 @Glock_Topickz It was a terrible idea to her because she knew she would get out performed @Glock_Topickz It was a terrible idea to her because she knew she would get out performed

They may have a point as well. One Twitter user posted a screengrab of a poll posted by Billboard magazine on their Instagram account asking fans' opinions about who performed better. Shakira received almost 3/4ths of the votes:

There were differing points of view as well. One Twitter user said that if Maroon 5 can get their show, then Lopez and Shakira are well within her rights to demand a solo spot:

💍 💚 @BenniferOTP @Glock_Topickz If maroon 5 can get their own show why couldn’t Jlo and shakira? @Glock_Topickz If maroon 5 can get their own show why couldn’t Jlo and shakira?

But another user pointed out that the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featured Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. All of those artists could headline themselves, but did not demand a solo spot:

0d€§€¥ @hexodyssey @Glock_Topickz Didnt this past super bowl have a bunch of rappers together sharing the stage that also could've easily headlined the half time show by themselves?? She's doing too much 🙄 go marry ben already. @Glock_Topickz Didnt this past super bowl have a bunch of rappers together sharing the stage that also could've easily headlined the half time show by themselves?? She's doing too much 🙄 go marry ben already.

Despite Lopez's issues with having to share the stage, she did eventually perform with the Colombian star and the two delivered a memorable performance. Watch it below:

The game was also a memorable one. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and win the Super Bowl.

