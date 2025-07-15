"Two blondes, zero crumbs": Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle hangs out with Paris Hilton for late-night drive-thru glam moment

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, teamed up with media personality and reality television star Paris Hilton. The duo collaborated for a Carl’s Jr. burger advertisement.

Ad

They filmed a short advertisement video for the brand, and on Monday, Paris Hilton shared the behind-the-scenes from the set on her Instagram account. She posted the snaps with Earle, along with some other pictures, including a video shoot for the advertisement.

"Two blondes, one drive-thru, zero crumbs left 🍔⭐️👯‍♀️ Always fun with you @Alix_Earle👯‍♀️ Enjoy the @ParivieBeauty 💕🫶🥰"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carl’s Jr. shared the advertisement on its Instagram in a joint post with Alix Earle with a caption:

"kay, so.... @alix_earle’s new queso crunch burger is out now. icon approved @parishilton."

Ad

In the video, Earle left a party midway to enjoy the Carl’s Jr. burger, and there, Hilton saw her sitting in her car.

“Now that’s hot,” Hilton said.

Paris Hilton and Alix Earle starred in the advertisement in their midi dresses. The “Your Heiress Diary” star wore a shiny silver full-sleeve, neck-up short dress, which she paired with embellished silver gloves, while Earle wore a short off-shoulder red dress.

Ad

In one of the snaps shared by Hilton, she and Braxton Berrios' girlfriend posed standing in front of a red Mustang. Earle also received Parívie Beauty’s makeup kit from the singer.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend shares a glimpse of their Saint-Tropez vacation

In an Instagram post last week, Alix Earle shared a few pictures of her vacation with beau Braxton Berrios in Saint-Tropez. She posted snaps of them enjoying a date night, along with some pictures having a good time by the waterside on a yacht.

Ad

"My ducks are not in a row," Earle wrote.

Ad

Alix Earle shared a romantic snap in the first slide of her enjoying her drink while leaning on the NFL star’s shoulder. She wore a red dress, while her boyfriend wore a white polo T-shirt and black pants. It was followed by a shirtless picture of Braxton Berrios enjoying his drink on a yacht in pink shorts.

Berrios is preparing for his first season with the Houston Texans. He played for the Miami Dolphins last season but was placed on injured reserve after an ACL tear in Week 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension