“Two cheap a*s people” - Stephen A. Smith trolls Dan Orlovsky and Chad Ochocinco over their lifestyle choices

Stephen A. Smith commented on his co-hosts' travel decisions during ESPN's "First Take" segment. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky and former wide receiver and ESPN show regular Chad Ochocinco were the recipients of Smith's playful jab.

Ad

The exchange took place on Monday's "First Take." This is after Orlovsky returned to the program after a month-long hiatus that included a family trip to Hawaii.

"From the east coast. To Hawaii. Yes. Which is about 10 hours. 12 hours. And on the way home, nonstop, red eye through the night. And honestly during the middle of the flight, I'm going, I don't regret not buying first class," Orlovsky described his trip.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"“You flew your wife [in] coach?... From East Coast to Hawaii, which is about 10 hours, in coach? Two cheap a*s people. Move on with the subject." Smith said after storming off the set.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith's outburst followed Orlovsky's announcement that he sat in row 37 on a regular commercial flight to Hawaii.

Stephen Smith's role at ESPN is said to earn him $12 million annually and was recently in negotiations for a pay increase to $20 million.

Dan Orlovsky enjoys downtime despite retirement rumours

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn

Orlovsky revealed his excitement on returning to his Hawaiian getaway before Smith cut in and inquired about going there.

Ad

"I'm Spirit Airlines exit. Exit row C 13 A," Ochocinco jumped in, in solidarity with Orlovsky's frugal spending habits. Orlovsky pointed to his even less luxurious seating: "37. I was in row 37, very last row."

This light-hearted remark was amidst uncertainty regarding the future of Orlovsky with ESPN. After the Super Bowl on February 10, 2025, Dan Orlovsky said that he was "taking a break, won't be on TV for a long time." He expressed gratitude towards his colleagues by saying, "Never know what the future holds."

Ad

He also expressed interest in joining an NFL coaching staff, as said to Dan Patrick in January:

“The more I get away from being done playing, the greater the pull back to it,” He said “Just because of the competitive drive.”

His return to ESPN seems temporary for now. When asked by a fan if he was back full-time, Dan Orlovsky replied, "No just a day or 2 up till draft." His current three-year contract with ESPN reportedly expires this summer, leaving his long-term status with the network uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins