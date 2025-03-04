  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Two cheap a*s people” - Stephen A. Smith trolls Dan Orlovsky and Chad Ochocinco over their lifestyle choices

“Two cheap a*s people” - Stephen A. Smith trolls Dan Orlovsky and Chad Ochocinco over their lifestyle choices

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:40 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Stephen A. Smith commented on his co-hosts' travel decisions during ESPN's "First Take" segment. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky and former wide receiver and ESPN show regular Chad Ochocinco were the recipients of Smith's playful jab.

Ad

The exchange took place on Monday's "First Take." This is after Orlovsky returned to the program after a month-long hiatus that included a family trip to Hawaii.

"From the east coast. To Hawaii. Yes. Which is about 10 hours. 12 hours. And on the way home, nonstop, red eye through the night. And honestly during the middle of the flight, I'm going, I don't regret not buying first class," Orlovsky described his trip.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"“You flew your wife [in] coach?... From East Coast to Hawaii, which is about 10 hours, in coach? Two cheap a*s people. Move on with the subject." Smith said after storming off the set.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Smith's outburst followed Orlovsky's announcement that he sat in row 37 on a regular commercial flight to Hawaii.

Stephen Smith's role at ESPN is said to earn him $12 million annually and was recently in negotiations for a pay increase to $20 million.

Dan Orlovsky enjoys downtime despite retirement rumours

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers - Source: Imagn

Orlovsky revealed his excitement on returning to his Hawaiian getaway before Smith cut in and inquired about going there.

Ad
"I'm Spirit Airlines exit. Exit row C 13 A," Ochocinco jumped in, in solidarity with Orlovsky's frugal spending habits. Orlovsky pointed to his even less luxurious seating: "37. I was in row 37, very last row."

This light-hearted remark was amidst uncertainty regarding the future of Orlovsky with ESPN. After the Super Bowl on February 10, 2025, Dan Orlovsky said that he was "taking a break, won't be on TV for a long time." He expressed gratitude towards his colleagues by saying, "Never know what the future holds."

Ad

He also expressed interest in joining an NFL coaching staff, as said to Dan Patrick in January:

“The more I get away from being done playing, the greater the pull back to it,” He said “Just because of the competitive drive.”

His return to ESPN seems temporary for now. When asked by a fan if he was back full-time, Dan Orlovsky replied, "No just a day or 2 up till draft." His current three-year contract with ESPN reportedly expires this summer, leaving his long-term status with the network uncertain.

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी