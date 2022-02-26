Two names emerge as frontrunners to sign Tom Brady in new venture

Quarterback Tom Brady retired after 22 seasons in the NFL and there looks to be some competition vying for the next chapter of his life: broadcasting. Amazon and Fox Sports have emerged as the top two contenders for Brady to join their respective announcing booths for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Both are attempting to round out their on-air broadcast crews as there was a seismic shift after Troy Aikman jumped to ESPN from Fox. Amazon needs a Thursday night NFL analyst after being turned down by Aikman.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

#Fttb #foreverNE Report: John Lynch met with Amazon, will stay with the 49ers. Fox and Amazon will also reach out to former Patriots QB Tom Brady via New York Post. Report: John Lynch met with Amazon, will stay with the 49ers. Fox and Amazon will also reach out to former Patriots QB Tom Brady via New York Post. #Fttb #foreverNE

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has become much more inclined to talk over the last couple of years. His main forum for voicing his opinions is essentially friendly and not hostile by any stretch of the imagination, since he owns and co-hosts the Let’s Go! podcast.

Taking a high-profile TV position would keep him squarely in the eyes of the public, and the overall time dedication would permit him to deal with other business ventures that could position him to purchase an NFL franchise of his own one day.

Andrew Leason @ANDREW0675



Report: Amazon, Fox will call Tom Brady about analyst gig Wasn’t aware Fox was looking until read this and saw that Troy Aikman has left Fox to join ESPN #NFL Report: Amazon, Fox will call Tom Brady about analyst gig profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/rep… Wasn’t aware Fox was looking until read this and saw that Troy Aikman has left Fox to join ESPN #NFL 🏈Report: Amazon, Fox will call Tom Brady about analyst gig profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/rep…

In recent history, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired after 20 seasons in the NFL and jumped right into broadcasting.

He joined NBC Sports in 2021, working as an in-studio NFL analyst for the Sunday Night Football pre-game show, Football Night in America. Brees also called NFL games and Notre Dame Football games with lead announcer Mike Tirico for NBC.

The biggest lingering question out there is whether the 15-time Pro Bowl signal caller can make the transition like Aikman and Brees before him. Joe Montana, the Hall of Fame San Francisco 49ers quarterback tried his hand announcing for NBC Sports during the 1995 season.

Montana spent half a season with NBC in 1995, quitting during the network’s Super Bowl 30 broadcast as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off.

Tom Brady's Career in the NFL

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The sixth-round pick (199th overall) in the 2000 NFL Draft was selected by the New England Patriots. In his second year with the team, Brady led them to their third Super Bowl in franchise history, winning the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 36 versus the St. Louis Rams. The quarterback took New England to nine total Super Bowls, winning six in all.

After 20 seasons, Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won his seventh and final Lombardi Trophy. Brady called time on his career after two seasons with Tampa Bay. Brady retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and playoffs wins.

The question for the future Hall of Famer is what comes next for him? We shall see as this offseason continues to unfold.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady be in a broadcasting booth for the 2022 NFL season? Yes No 0 votes so far