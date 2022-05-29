NFL Rumors: Two other franchises were interested in Colin Kaepernick apart from Raiders

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting one step closer to a potential NFL comeback. When the 2016 NFL season concluded, Kap had no clue he would be out of the league for more than the next five years.

After he knelt during the USA's National Anthem, protesting racism and police brutality, it drew teams away from him. But now in 2022, he may get another chance.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback got a tryout this past Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, and things went well, according to Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders : Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open…

According to Pro Football Talk and other sources, there were two more teams who were interested in Kaepernick before his workout with the Raiders. Analyst Mike Florio mentioned this new information while talking about the former 49ers star.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Before his Raiders workout, two other teams were expressing interest in Colin Kaepernick. wp.me/pbBqYq-chMP Before his Raiders workout, two other teams were expressing interest in Colin Kaepernick. wp.me/pbBqYq-chMP

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two other teams were showing interest in Kaepernick before the Raiders workout."

Minnesota Vikings could be a dark horse to sign Colin Kaepernick

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio spoke with the Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah about Colin Kaepernick. The GM said that he hopes that Kaepernick gets another opportunity in the NFL.

"I remember we played Green Bay on the road at Green Bay my first year there. I forget how cold it was, but it’s unbelievably cold. It’s pregame warmups. He comes out for the huddle, and he flips off the jacket, short sleeves. And I remember turning to whoever I was with and I was like, ‘We’re winning this game.’ You talk about leadership and following somebody through something, that’s where that stamped to me who he was and I know that team — they had a lot of great players on the team that he was around. . . . . If he does want to play, I do hope that it is able to happen for him. I know that that’s not always that easy in this world.”

Adofo Mensah added that his team would look at all options for the quarterback position and, without confirming or denying, said that Kaepernick might also be under consideration.

“When we do player evaluations, I would say it’s exhaustive. We consider everything. There is, and again I don’t want to name specific players, but we do an exhaustive approach to it. If you’re not considering all the options out there, especially at a position like that, then you’re probably doing it wrong. We have ongoing conversations all the time. Again, I don’t want to be specific about whether it was him or anybody else, but that’s our job in personnel to be open-minded and creative about solutions and we’ll continue to do so.”

The Vikings currently have Kirk Cousins, Kelen Mond, and Sean Mannion on their roster for active quarterbacks. Could Kap possibly take one of Mond's or Mannion's jobs?

