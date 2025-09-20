"Two woke clowns defending each other": NFL fans call out Mina Kimes for siding with Ryan Clark on player vs non-player debate post Peter Schrager row

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 20, 2025 13:41 GMT
Wondery x The New Heights House Party Hosted by Jason Kelce - Source: Getty
Former Super Bowl champion and NFL analyst Ryan Clark caused a stir earlier this month after he sparked a player vs non-player debate following his remarks to "belittle" fellow analyst Peter Schrager.

Clark shot down Schrager's opinion about Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on "Get Up," saying:

“We shouldn’t do this on TV,” Clark said. “I apologize if people think this is rude — that’s the non-player in you.”

Clark faced massive backlash on social media after his comments. However, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes defended him on the SI Media podcast this week.

“I’ll tell you who doesn’t think (you have to be a former player to analyze the NFL), is Ryan Clark,” Kimes said. "Because he has been probably one of my biggest advocates since I started doing this job. And people always ask me, is it hard because of your gender, and I say, yeah maybe because of fans.
"But so much of my career I attribute to the former players, especially the main guys on NFL Live that I work with, because they have done such a fantastic job."
NFL fans didn't like Kimes taking Clark's side on his controversial comments.

"Two woke clowns defending each other. I’m shocked."
"They are both hot take artists."
"The clownshow continues! Worst takes ever."
"That's not really going to bat for him lol. She literally just said he has supported her career."
"She's a non player so her opinion does not matter to Ryan."
Ryan Clark apologized for his comments after backlash

The former NFL player apologized for his remarks a day later after criticism from fans and other analysts.

“Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret," Clark wrote on X. "I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership.
"I value working with Peter and look forward to this season. My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork, and being a better teammate moving forward."

The analysts made amends behind closed doors and alleread together on the next installment of Monday Night Countdown.

