Ty Chandler or Alexander Mattison: Who should I start for MNF Week 12 Fantasy Football?

Ty Chandler and Alexander Mattison have put managers in a pickle for Monday Night Football. Most managers only have one spot left, and the choice could raise or tank their odds of winning the game. At this time of year, managers are thinking about playoffs, and for those on the bubble, the entire season could come down to this decision. Here's a look at which running back trumps the other.

Is Ty Chandler a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Ty Chandler at New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings

If one were to look at just the running back's stats for this season, they'd write off the back instantly. He currently has just 160 yards and a touchdown this year. However, if one looks at his game logs, they'd notice that he's riding high right now.

In Week 10, he rushed 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown for 10.5 points in half-PPR leagues. In Week 11, he rushed ten times for 73 yards and caught four passes for 37 yards. He finished the game with 13 points. As such, having him on the same roster as Alexander Mattison is smart as insurance if anything happens to Mattison.

However, he's a risky play, considering that before Week 10, he had four games this year with 0.0 points, and every other game netted less than four.

Is Alexander Mattison a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Alexander Mattison at Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison has been a productive running back at times this season, but he has slowed down in the majority of recent weeks. The original hope was that Mattison could slide right into Dalvin Cook's vacancy on the depth chart and put up similar numbers. Looking at his season through that lens, he's been a disappointment.

However, he has proven to be a top-30 running back this season to be used on a game-by-game basis. This year, he's delivered more than 10 points five times, although just once since Week 5. He is an option for managers looking to simply plug in someone who's guaranteed some points but not likely to win someone their week.

He has yet to get his first touchdown on the ground this season, leaving plenty of room for improvement. Basically, he'll plug a hole on the roster.

Ty Chandler vs Alexander Mattison: Who to start in Week 12?

Alexander Mattison at Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Calculator, Mattison gets the nod despite Chandler outscoring him in each of the last two games. Mattison is set to earn 8.1 points, while Chandler is set to earn 6.7. Mattison is projected to get about 34 rushing yards and has a 20% chance of getting a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

He also will see some work through the air, netting about two catches for ten yards, and has a ten percent chance at getting a touchdown through the air. Meanwhile, Chandler is set to get about 67 yards and has a zero percent chance at a touchdown in the game.