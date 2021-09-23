Ty Law hits back at Peyton Manning, says Patriots were in his head

Peyton and Eli Manning's new show on ESPN2 has been a big hit in its first two weeks. NFL fans have been raving about the chemistry between the siblings and their insight about the game.

But it seems that the story Peyton Manning told this past week about his experience in the away locker room at Gillette Stadium has rubbed some people the wrong way, specifically one former New England Patriots player.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Peyton Manning: “Every time I played New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower... Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged.” #mnf Peyton Manning: “Every time I played New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower... Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged.” #mnf

Former Patriot Ty Law claps back at Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning told a story about being in the away locker room at Gillette Stadium before a game against the New England Patriots and believing that his locker was bugged.

The Hall of Famer said:

“Every time we played against New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower in the far corner, I’m like, ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker. I know it’s bugged, I know it’s got a hot mic in there. It’s very strange to see seven guys hanging out back there in the shower, but we had to take all precautions.”

On Tuesday morning, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law, who spent ten seasons with the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls with the team, shared his thoughts about Manning's accusations on the WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show."

Law jokingly said he did agree with Peyton Manning that seeing seven guys in a shower talking about football is a little strange.

But with regards to the Patriots having Manning's locker bugged, Law insisted that the Patriots didn't need to listen in on conversations in the away locker room. He also said that Manning would feel that way because the Patriots were 'in his head.'

He said:

“Let’s be honest, we were in his head a little bit. That’s OK. That’s Bill Belichick scheming up things and giving players confidence, so you probably did think we had a bug in there because we knew what you were doing. I ain’t gonna tell no secrets right now, but we knew what he was doing. So go ahead in the shower with all your buddies.”

Manning saying the Patriots may have bugged his locker sounds crazy, but is it far-fetched?

